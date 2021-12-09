Defense has fueled a hot start for the Milton High boys basketball team.
The Red Hawks are 4-1 on the season following a 69-57 nonconference win over Madison Edgewood on Tuesday.
Head coach Alex Olson said his team has invested on the defensive end.
“Our goal every game is to hold the opponent under .9 points per possession,” Olson said. “We know if we do that, we will put ourselves in a position to win. We are 3-0 when we have do so this season and won every game last season when we did so.
“We have been extremely happy with our depth. Our senior class that graduated provided strong depth for us last year, and we had to make sure and replace that at a high level.”
Milton has impressive nonconference wins over Martin Luther and Mount Horeb, with the lone loss coming to a talented Monroe team.
The Red Hawks begin Badger East Conference play next week and should be in contention for an upper division finish.
“We have aspirations for this basketball program to contend for a conference title this year,” Olson said. We are working every day to give ourselves a chance to cut down nets in late February and March.
“We have revamped so much in areas that will improve our success in the long game. We are sharing the ball consistently and defending much better since our first practice/game.”
Leading the way for the Red Hawks is point guard Jack Campion. The senior and Division I recruit is averaging 16 points and 10 assists a game for an offense that’s averaging 63.75 points a game.
Senior forward Brogan McIntyre has been a pleasant surprise, averaging 13 points a game, while senior Tommy Widner gives the Red Hawks a solid third scoring option at 11.7 points a game.
Milton hosts Whitnall in a nonconference game Saturday.
Milton High’s boys basketball team continues to impress.
The Red Hawks, behind 17 points each from Jack Campion and Matthew Kirk, pulled away in the second half for a 69-57 nonconference win over Madison Edgewood on Tuesday.
Milton (4-1) also got 15 points from Ayden Goll in winning a Badger Crossover game between the East (Milton) and the West (Edgewood).
The Red Hawks led 30-25 at half and got 10 points in the second half from their standout point guard Campion.
Milton hosts Whitnall in a nonconference game Saturday.
MILTON 69, EDGEWOOD 57
Edgewood (57)--Lamb 1-2-5; Krantz 1-2-4; Vanlandenberg 0-2-2; Jimenez 4-3-13; Dornesey 1-0-3; Cose 3-0-8; Menter 0-2-2; Deang 4-2-11; Shenk 3-2-9. Totals: 17-15-57
Milton (69)--Goll 5-4-15; Opdahl 0-1-1; Campion 6-3-17; McIntyre 3-1-7; Kirk 5-6-17; Kavanaugh 3-0-7; Ratzburg 2-1-5. Totals: 24-16-69
Halftime--Milton 30, Edgewood 25. Free throws missed--Edgewood 2, Milton 8. Total fouls--Edgewood 17, Milton 15