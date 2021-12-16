As has been the case for the past three decades, rebuilding is not required for the 2021-22 Milton High wrestling team.
The Red Hawks simply reload.
Buoyed by a strong senior class and a number of talented underclassmen, Milton should be in the mix for a Badger East Conference title.
State powerhouse Stoughton has dominated the conference recently, but Milton already has a dual-meet victory over the Vikings this season.
The Red Hawks went 4-1 at the prestigious Devil Duals last Saturday and beat Stoughton in the fifth-place match.
“There’s a lot of energy in the room right now,” Milton coach Pat Jauch said. “The kids are very positive and very supportive of each other. They’re having fun while also putting the work in.
“We’ve got great depth up and down the lineup, and great group of seniors that are leading the way.”
Heading the list of returnees for Milton is Aeoden Sinclair. The sophomore is ranked nationally at 170 pounds and is one of six Red Hawks ranked in the top 10 in the state by wiwrestling.com. Sinclair is the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 170.
“Aeoden’s a very talented wrestler that just keeps getting better and better,” Jauch said of Sinclair. “The fact that he’s nationally-ranked, and not just in the sophomore class but for all grades, tells you how good he is.”
Seniors Kade Desormeau and Michael Schliem are both ranked fifth at 182 and 160, respectively, while junior Royce Nilo is ranked seventh at 152. Freshman Aidan Slama at 120, and sophomore Matt Haldiman is honorable mention at 126.
“One of the things that I think is going to make this team really solid is the competition they get every day in practice,” Jauch said. “You can always find a good partner to train with no matter what weight you’re at.
“Guys are really pushing each other because they know there is somebody right behind them to take their spot if they aren’t producing.”
Seniors Luke Harms (132) , Hunter Kieliszewski (145), Charlie Eckert (195) and Caleb Peters (285) round the Red Hawks’ potent lineup.
Slama, Haldiman, Sinclair and Eckert all went 5-0 at the Devil Duals, where Milton’s only loss was to sixth-ranked Marshfield.
“If we can stay healthy, I really like the makeup of this team,” Jauch said. “This is probably the most solid team I’ve had, and right now, everyone is kind of feeding off the energy in the (practice) room.”
Milton opened up the Badger East Conference dual-meet season with a 70-3 win over DeForest.