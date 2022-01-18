The Milton High boys basketball team continues to pile up the wins.
The sixth-ranked Red Hawks picked up a big road win Thursday, Jan. 13, with a 51-48 win over Waunakee and followed that up with a 67-52 nonconference win over Cedarburg on Tuesday.
Against Waunakee, junior forward Brogan McIntyre delivered in a big way for the visiting Red Hawks, totaling 21 points as Milton beat the Warriors (11-4, 6-2) in Badger East Conference play. Sophomore guard Ayden Goll added 15 points for Milton, ranked eighth in Division 2 by The Associated Press. Waunakee got 11 points from Jake Bova.
The visiting Red Hawks (13-2) got 14 points from Brogan McIntyre and 12 apiece from Jack Campion and Tommy Widner in a comfortable victory over Cedarburg.
MILTON 51, WAUNAKEE 48
MILTON (51)—Goll 5-2-15, Opdahl 1-0-2, Campion 2-0-4, McIntyre 8-2-21, Kirk 3-0-7, Ruppe 1-0-2. Totals 20-4-51.
WAUNAKEE (48)—LaVold 1-1-4, Ducharme 1-0-2, Driscoll 2-2-7, Fuhremann 3-1-7, Bova 3-4-11, Keller 2-3-7, Frisch 4-0-10. Totals 16-11-48.
Halftime—Milton 21, Waunakee 16. 3-point goals—Milton 7 (Goll 3, McIntyre 3, Kirk), Waunakee 5 (Frisch 2, LaVold, Driscoll, T. Kenas). Free throws missed—Milton 1, Waunakee 11. Total fouls—Milton 16, Waunakee 12.
MILTON 67, CEDARBURG 52
Milton (67)—Ay. Goll 2-2-7, Opdahl 1-1-4, Campion 6-0-12, McIntyre 5-3-14, Kirk 1-2-4, As. Goll 2-0-4, Widner 5-1-12, Kavanaugh 2-12-7, Ratzburg 1-1-3. Totals 25-12-67.
Cedarburg (52)—Doman 0-4-4, Stroebel 2-0-6, Dykstra 3-0-7, Bastar 3-2-10, Holton 3-0-7, Burrell 1-1-3, Brown 2-2-8, Adams 1-0-2, Lemon 2-0-4, Taraboi 0-1-1. Totals 17-10-52.
Halftime—Milton 35-23. 3-point goals—Milton 5 (Ay. Goll, Opdahl, McIntyre, Widner, Kavanaugh), Cedarburg 8 (Stroebel 2, Bastar 2, Brown 2, Dykstra, Holton). Free throws missed—Milton 8, Cedarburg 2. Total fouls—Milton 14, Cedarburg 19.
Girls basketball
Milton 64, Baraboo 53—The Red Hawks opened up a 10-point halftime lead and coasted to a Badger Challenge divisional crossover victory in Monroe on Saturday.
Milton (8-8) got 19 points from Saige Radke, 14 from Tressa Shaw and 10 from Holly Morehart.
A slow start and a poor night shooting from beyond the arc doomed the Red Hawks Tuesday night.
DeForest jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and coasted to a 67-48 Badger East Conference win.
Milton (8-9, 2-6) did not make a 3-point shot, while DeForest (10-6, 4-4) made eight.
Saige Radke had a game-high 19 points for the Red Hawks but was the only player in double figures.
Aspin Kelliher had 16 points to lead the Norskies.
MILTON 64, BARABOO 53
Baraboo (53)—Ross 4-1-9; Pfaff 6-8-21; Wieczarek 1-1-4; Frank 2-9-13; Donohue 1-0-3; Polacek 1-0-2; Funmaker 0-1-1. Totals: 15-20-53.
Milton (64)—Radke 6-5-19; Shaw 5-1-14; Morehart 3-3-10; Kanable 2-0-4; Ferguson 3-0-7; Agnew 1-0-2; Stockman 2-0-5; Wolf 1-0-3. Totals: 23-9-64.
Halftime—Milton 28, Baraboo 18. 3-point goals—Baraboo 2 (Donohue, Pfaff), Milton 9 (Shaw 3, Radke 2, Morehart, Ferguson, Wolf, Stockman). Free throws missed—Baraboo 19, Milton 10. Total fouls—Baraboo 18, Milton 24. Fouled out—Pfaff.
DEFOREST 67, MILTON 48
DeForest (67)--Bartelo 2-2-7; Armstrong 4-0-9; M. Pickhardt 5-0-10; A. Kelliher 6-0-16; J. Pinkhardt 1-1-3; J. Kelliher 1-0-2; Manske 2-0-5; Oberg 3-2-9; Eiselt 3-0-6. Totals: 27-5-67
Milton (48)--Radke 5-9-19; Mezera 2-1-5; Morehart 3-2-8; Kanable 2-0-4; Ferguson 3-0-6; Krueger 3-0-6. Totals: 18-12-48
Halftime--DeForest 32, Milton 21. Three-point goals--DeForest 8 (A. Kelliher 4, Manske, Oberg, Bartelo, A. Armstrong). Free throws missed--DeForest 6, Milton 12. Total fouls--DeForest 22, Milton 14