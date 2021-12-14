Milton boys hockey loses twice; Fury fall to Icebergs Milton Courier staff Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Milton High's boys hockey team came up short in a pair of games in the past week.On Friday, Dec. 10, Muskego opened up a four-goal lead en route to an 8-2 nonconference win. Gannon Kilgora and Tyler Ellis scored Milton's goals in the second period.On Monday night, in a Badger East Conference game, Waunakee shut out the Red Hawks 14-0.Milton, which is now 24-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the conference, skates at Monona Grove on Thursday.WAUNAKEE 14, MILTON 0Waunakee;6;5;3;—;14Milton;0;0;0;—;0First PeriodW—Mikkelson (Schuifreider), 4:58; Emerich (Reed), 7:14; Thousand, 10:16; Reed (Dargenio), 11:52; Reed, 12:34.Second PeriodW—Emerich (Rettig), 0:44; Rettig (Wiitanen), 2:22; Cortright (Fulton, Bavery), 5:22; Emerich (Reed, Rettig), 15:22; Mikkelson (Schufreider), 16:40.Third PeriodW—Oiday, 2:13; Reed (Oiday), 12:45; Bryan (Dargenio, Segersten), 15:40.Saves—W 12 (Walmer); M 40 (Thompson).MUSKEGO 8, MILTON 2Muskego;3;3;2;—;8Milton;0;2;0;—;2First PeriodMus—Anderson (Reidy, Reinke), :27; Anderson (Reidy), 6:23; Rybarczyk (Reidy, Anderson), 13:11.Second PeriodMus—Mahnke (Krowski, Brown), 7:21; Mil—Kilgora (Thom), 9:01, pp; Mus—Reidy, 9:13; Mil—Ellis (Johnson, Lund), 10:23; Mus—Mahnke (Trinkner), 15:58.Third PeriodMus—Anderson (Reidy, Rybarczyk), 9:14; Mahnke (Brown, Reidy), 13:34.Saves—Mus 38 (Hubbell 26, Siepert 12); Mil 36 (Jones),The Stoughton Icebergs co-operative girls hockey team held off the Rock County Fury in a battle for first place in the Badger Conference on Tuesday.Avery Gerothans had a goal and an assist to lead the Icebergs to a 3-2 win.Rock County (4-4-1, 2-2) tied the game at 1-1 in the third period on Olivia Combs' goal, but the Stoughton co-op team scored twice in two minutes to take control.Olivia Cronin made 16 saves for Rock County, which plays at the Metro Lynx on Thursday.ICEBERGS 3, ROCK COUNTY 2Rock County;0;0;2;—;2Icebergs;0;1;2;—;3Second PeriodS—Avery Gerothanas (Arianna Stroede) 2:28.Third PeriodRC—Olivia Combs (Marlies Brandli) 6:29. I—Katelynn Weeks (Addy Milota) 8:19. I—Carley O'Neil (Gerothanas, Morgan Rhyner) 8:28. RC—Hannah Chady (Sarah Edler, Amery Stuckey) 15:46.Saves—Olivia Cronin (RC) 16, Jordyn Godfrey (I) 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milton Boys Hockey Tyler Ellis Gannon Kilgora Recommended for you Trending Now COVID cases could send all students home from Milton West Elementary, Northside Intermediate schools Mask mandate to be lifted for grades 7-12 in Milton starting Jan. 10 Milton Middle School officials release statement about potential threat to school Milton Historical Musings: Sydney clocks include ads for bygone businesses, residents Outside counselors, therapists help pandemic-troubled students in Milton schools Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin