MILTON
Jack Campion picked up the first of what figures to be a slew of postseason awards Tuesday.
The Milton High senior point guard was named all-Badger East Conference first team. Campion joins DeForest’s Max Weisbrod and DeForest’s Andrew Keller as unanimous selections. Weisbrod was named the conference’s player of the year. Josh Jansen of DeForest and Nate Gapinski of Watertown rounded out the first team.
Campion was fifth in the Badger East in scoring at 17.1 points per game and second in assists with 6.7 a game. The 5-foot-11 spark plug has been the catalyst behind Milton’s strong season, which continued Thursday with a Division 2 sectional semifinal game against Westosha Central. The Red Hawks are 21-5 on the season and shared the regular-season Badger East title with DeForest.
“What stands out for me more than anything when it comes to Jack is how his leadership has grown from midway through last season to now,” Milton coach Alex Olson said. “He’s not only one of the best players in the state, but he’s also one of the best teammates.
“He comes to practice every day ready to work, and he’s done a terrific job sacrificing some of his own scoring stats to get his teammates involved, and that’s a big reason why we’ve had so much success this season.”
Campion had 30 points in the regional final win over Burlington and a season-high 33 in a win over West Allis Central.
“You never, ever have to tell Jack something twice,” Olson said. “He just gets it. And he doesn’t get nearly enough credit for his defense, either.
“He’s kind of put college on the back burner right now, but I think his options are only going to increase, especially if we can win our next two games.”
Weisbord, a Northern Michigan University recruit, had a stellar senior season. The 6-4 guard led the Badger East in scoring at 21.1 points a game and assists with 7.1 a game. He scored 36 in the Norskies’ 74-73 win over Milton in the Badger East championship game.
“Max is a lot like Jack in that he’s just a winner,” Olson said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid that can score and defend at a different level than most.”
Milton’s Brogan McIntyre was named to the second team. The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds a game.
“Brogan improved so much because he understood that to take his game to the next level, he had to be more physical and he was,” Olson said. “He’s very good at finishing around the rim, but he can also step out and shoot the 3. He hit 38 percent of his 3-point shots, which is very good for someone with his size.”
Milton senior Tommy Widner was honorable mention.
Badger East All-Conference
FIRST TEAM
Max Weisbrod, sr., DeForest; Jack Campion, sr., Milton; Andrew Keller, sr., Waunakee; Josh Jansen, sr., DeForest; Nate Gapinski, sr., Watertown
SECOND TEAM
Brady Helbing, sr., Beaver Dam; Dew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson; Brogan McIntyre, jr., Milton; Ty Fernholz, soph., Stoughton; Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
HONORABLE MENTION
Tyler Bunkoske, sr., Beaver Dam; Tim Frederickson, sr., DeForest; Brody Hartig, jr., DeForest; Carson Baker, sr., Fort Atkinson; Tommy Widner, sr., Milton; Jordan Hibner, sr., Monona Grove; Luke Fernholz, sr., Stoughton; Sawyer Schipper, soph., Stoughton; Ollie Meyers, sr., Watertown; Aidan Driscoll, sr., Waunakee