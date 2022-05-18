Jack Campion is getting in on the ground floor of an up-and-coming college basketball program.
The three-sport star at Milton High School announced Sunday that he has committed—or, as he tweeted, “110% Committed”—to play next season at the University of Southern Indiana.
The Evansville, Indiana, school announced on Feb. 7 that it is moving up to an NCAA Division I program, after many years as a Division II program.
The Screaming Eagles face a four-year probationary period before they become eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
After visiting the school, the 5-foot-11 Campion received an offer Saturday and made it official Sunday.
The school has a new, 4,800-seat Screaming Eagles Arena and plans to double its annual athletics budget from $6.6 million to about $12 million.
Southern Indiana was a founding member of the Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference. UW-Parkside had been a member of that conference until 2018, when the institution decided to join the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Three other Great Lakes Valley Conference have joined Division I in the last 15 years: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Northern Kentucky and Bellarmine.
Campion led Milton to a 21-6 record last season, leading the team with a 16.8-point scoring average and adding 5.0 rebounds and team-best averages of 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Campion was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association first-team Division 2 all-state pick and earned High Honorable Mention from The Associated Press, which does not break down its teams into divisions. Campion finished his Milton career with more than 1,600 points and 500 assists.