Thirteen was Milton’s unlucky number against Westosha Central on Jan. 18.
Three Falcons scored 13 to help their team escape the Red Hawks’ home gym with a 63-58 nonconference victory.
Westosha built a 31-22 lead through the first half of play despite six made 3-pointers for the Red Hawks (10-7 overall, 5-3 Badger East) in the opening 18 minutes. Milton worked its way back into the contest in the second half of the game, led by Ayden Goll’s 10 points after the break.
The Red Hawks were within a single possession of the Southern Lakes co-leaders several times through the final minutes of the game, including down 60-58 with less than a minute to play, but they couldn’t get the stop that would’ve given them the opportunity to tie.
Goll finished with 16 points, which led all scorers, while Brogan McIntyre and Matt Kirk contributed 12 and 11, respectively. Milton made 11 3-point shots in the game.
Liam Lubkeman, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, led Westosha (11-2, 5-1 Southern Lakes) with 15 points.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 63, MILTON 58
Westosha (63)—Sippy 3-0-7, Schuetz 4-2-13, Griffin 3-7-13, Anderson 6-0-13, Lubkeman 6-3-15, Turner 1-0-2. Totals 23-12-63.
Milton (58)—Goll 5-3-16, Branch 2-1-7, Twist 1-0-3, McIntyre 4-3-12, Kirk 4-1-11, Wuetrich 1-0-2, Kavanaugh 2-1-7. Totals 19-9-58.
Halftime—W 31-22. 3-point goals—W 4 (Schuetz 3, Sippy), M 11 (Goll 3, Branch 2, Kirk 2, Kavanaugh 2, Twist, McIntyre). Missed free throws—W 4, M 9. Total fouls—W 17, M 20. Fouled out—Goll (M).
- Milton 68, Reedsburg 43—The Milton Red Hawks beat Badger Conference opponent Reedsburg (3-11 overall, 2-4 Badger West) on Saturday.
Milton’s defense was spectacular, as it gave up just 15 points in the first half.
On offense, the Red Hawks hit nine 3-point shots. McIntyre, Goll and Karson Lueck led the team in scoring with 13 points each.
MILTON 68, REEDSBURG 43
Milton (68)—Goll 5-1-13, Twist 3-0-7, McIntyre 5-2-13, Kirk 3-0-7, Ostema 1—2, Herbst 1-0-3, Leuck 6-0-13, Burckhardt 1-0-3, Wuertich 2-1-6, Kavanaugh 0-1-1. Totals 27-5-68.
Reedsburg (43)—Pickel 1-0-2, Roman 3-2-8, Yanke 2-0-4, Thompson 3-2-9, Horkan 1-0-2, Montelongo 1-0-3, Southworth 2-1-7, Kroeger 1-1-3, Molitor 1-2-4, Hameau 1-0-2. Totals 16-8-43.
Halftime—Milton 37, Reedsburg 15. 3-point goals—Milton 9 (Goll 2, Twist, McIntyre, Kirk, Herbst, Lueck, Burckhardt, Wuertich), Reedsburg 4 (Thompson, Montelongo, Southworth 2). Missed free throws—Milton 7, Reedsburg 10. Team fouls—Milton 15, Reedsburg 15.
- Milton 63, Watertown 45—Goll and McIntyre both scored 20 points or more for Milton to hand visiting Watertown its 13th straight loss in a Badger East Conference matchup Tuesday night.
McIntyre led the Red Hawks with 23 points, while Goll scored 20 and led the team in 3-point baskets with a pair.
Watertown scored freely from 3-point range, pouring in 10 shots from behind the arc. Ethan Johnson, the Goslings’ leading scorer with 15 points, was the only Watertown player to make a 2-point field goal. The other five to score did so exclusively from 3.
Milton hopes to extend its win streak to three Friday night at DeForest, which is 10-4 overall and 6-1 in Badger East play.
MILTON 63, WATERTOWN 45
Watertown (45)—Kranz 1-0-3, J. Hurtgen 3-0-9, Kamrath 1-0-3, C. Hurtgen 4-0-12, Schaver 1-0-3, Johnson 7-1-15. Totals 17-1-45.
Milton (63)—Goll 6-6-20, Brance 1-1-4, Twist 0-1-1, McIntyre 10-2-23, Kirk 1-4-6, Lueck 2-0-5, Wuetrich 1-0-2, Kavanaugh 0-2-2. Totals 21-16-63.
Halftime—M 31-22. 3-point goals—W 10 (C. Hurtgen 4, J. Hurtgen 3, Kranz, Kamrath, Schaver), M 5 (Goll 2, Branch, McIntyre, Lueck). Missed free throws—W 1, M 4. Total fouls—W 19, M 10. Fouled out—J. Hurtgen (W).