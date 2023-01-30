Milton Red Hawk mascot
Two days after getting doubled up by Badger East foe Beaver Dam, Milton went on the road and bounced back against a Badger West opponent.
Holly Morehart scored 12 first-half points to help give the Red Hawks a big first half lead they would ride to a 60-48 win over Monroe on Monday night.
Morehart finished the game with 17 points, while Julia Wolf and Sydney Kanable added 12 and 11, respectively. The Red Hawks outscored the Cheesemakers 35-20 in the first half.
The game was the first of three straight on the road for Milton.
Taylor Jacobson scored 20 for Monroe, 11 of those in the second half, but it wasn't enough to seriously threaten a comeback.
Milton's difficult stretch continues Tuesday night when it plays at Clinton at 7 p.m.
Milton (60)—Kilen 1-0-3, Olson 2-0-4, Morehart 6-2-17, Wolf 5-2-12, Kanable 2-7-11, Schuetz 2-5-9, Kojo 2-0-4. Totals 20-16-60.
Monroe (48)—Matley 1-2-5, Golenbiewski 3-7-13, Conway 2-0-4, Jacobson 7-6-20, Wunschel 1-0-3, Douglas 1-0-3. Totals 15-15-48.
Halftime—Mil 35-20. 3-point goals—Mil 4 (Morehart 3, Kilen), Mon 3 (Matley, Wunschel, Douglas). Missed free throws—Mil 8, Mon 7. Total fouls—Mil 15, Mon 18
