The Red Hawks impressed at the Badger Challenge tournament with a huge 67-22 victory on Jan. 14 against Portage (0-12, 0-7 Badger–West).
Milton was impressive on defense, as the team allowed only 12 first-half points. On offense, the Red Hawks were led by Holly Morehart who scored 22 points and hit all of Milton’s three 3-point goals.
Lauren Kojo scored 13 points in the contest and Julia Wolf scored 11 points.
Milton (67)—Shaw 3-7-13, Olson 1-0-2, Morehart 8-3-22, Wolf 5-1-11, Schuetz 2-2-6, Kojo 6-1-13. Totals 25-14-67.
Portage (22)—Schultz 1-0-2, Kallungi 2-0-6, Shortreed 2-0-4, Popp 1-0-3, Khan 2-0-4, Maas 1-0-3. Totals 9-0-22.
Halftime—Milton 31, Portage 12. 3-point goals—Milton 3 (Morehart 3), Portage 4 (Kallungi 2, Popp, Maas). Missed free throws—Milton 11, Portage 2. Team fouls—Milton 15, Portage 19.
Down 29-15 at halftime, Milton (4-11, 1-6 Badger East) battled back but was unable to catch up to DeForest by the end of the game.
DeForest (13-4, 6-2) sent the Red Hawks to the free-throw line 30 times in the game, but Milton was only able to capitalize on 16 of its free-throw attempts.
Morehart led the Red Hawks in scoring with 16 points. She hit the team’s only 3-pointer of the night.
Milton will host Watertown on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
DeForest (51)—Bartels 3-2-9, Armstrong 2-2-6, J. Kelliher 2-1-5, A. Kelliher 4-2-12, Eiselt 1-0-2, Derlein 3-0-6, Oberg 4-3-11. Totals 19-10-51.
Milton (37)—Shaw 4-2-10, Olson 2-1-5, Morehart 3-9-16, Wolf 1-2-4, Schuetz 0-2-2. Totals 10-16-37.
Halftime—DeForest 29, Milton 15. 3-point goals—DeForest 3 (Bartels, A. Kelliher 2), Milton 1 (Morehart). Missed free throws—DeForest 4, Milton 14. Team fouls—DeForest 15, Milton 13.
