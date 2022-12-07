The Milton Red Hawks (3-1) won two out of three games this past week. Milton defeated Elkhorn and Monroe, but fell to Wauwatosa for in its first loss of the season.
In their first game of the week, Matt Kirk and Brogan McIntyre led the Milton Red Hawks to a nonconference victory at Elkhorn (1-3) on Dec. 1.
Kirk scored 23 points and went 8 for 7 from the free-throw line while McIntyre was a perfect 7 for 7 from the stripe in the Red Hawks’ 58-54 win.
Payton Moore had 24 for the Elks on 10 field goals. Reid Paddock contributed 14 for Elkhorn, which led 29-27 at halftime.
The Red Hawks did not make a 3-pointer in the game but made up for it by going 20 for 23 from the free-throw line, where the Elks only had eight attempts.
MILTON 58, ELKHORN 54
Milton (58)—Goll 4-5-13, Twist 2-0-4, McIntyre 4-7-15, Kirk 8-7-23, Wuetrich 1-1-3. Totals 19-20-58.
Elkhorn (54)—Forster 1-0-2, Truesdale 3-0-6, Georgalas 2-0-4, Moore 10-0-24, R. Paddock 4-5-14, O. Paddock 2-0-4. Totals 22-5-54.
Halftime—Elkhorn 29, Milton 27. 3-point goals—M 0, E 5 (Moore 4, R. Paddock). Free throws missed—M 3, E 3. Total fouls—M 13, E 17. Fouled out—Wuetrich (M), O. Paddock (E).
- Wauwatosa West 60, Milton 53—The Trojans overcame the Red Hawks’ 10 3-point baskets to win the nonconference matchup on Dec. 3.
Milton trailed by three points at halftime, but Wauwatosa West (2-1) eventually pulled away.
Brogan McIntyre scored 16 points for the Red Hawks and hit three 3-pointers. Ayden Goll also hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Matt Kirk scored 13.
WAUWATOSA WEST 60, MILTON 53
Wauwatosa West (60)—J. Hansen 3-3-12, N. Barnes 1-0-2, T. Boesel 3-0-6, K. Rogers 4-1-9, M. Long 4-1-9, C. Hansen 7-1-15, O. Smith 3-0-7. Totals 25-6-60.
Milton (53)—A. Goll 3-3-12, L. Twist 0-4-4, B. McIntyre 5-3-16, M. Kirk 5-1-13, X. Wuertich 3-0-8. Totals 16-11-53.
Halftime Wauwatosa West 31, Milton 28. 3-point goals—Wauwatosa West 4 (Hansen 3, Long), Milton 10 (Goll 3, McIntyre 3, Kirk 2, Wuetrich 2). Free throws missed—Wauwatosa West 10, Milton 7. Team fouls—Wauwatosa West 19, Milton 16.
- Milton 74, Monroe 67–The second-half play of Milton's Ayden Goll and Matt Kirk led the team to its 74-67 victory over Monroe on Tuesday.
Down 35-28 entering the second half, Milton flipped the script on Monroe. After missing all its first-half free throws and committing 10 fouls, the Red Hawks were on fire from the line in the second, making 13 of 16 attempts and drawing 10 fouls. Goll in particular was impressive, going 8-8 from the line in the final nine minutes of the contest.
"He's a guy that can really he has a knack for getting fouls," said Milton coach Alex Olson. "He does a good job of recognizing and putting himself in position to get fouls."
On a relatively quiet night from 6-foot-6 forward Brogan McIntyre, who scored 10 points, Goll and Kirk took charge in Milton's comeback win.
"That was really great for us to see as a team and watch them grow," Olson said. "I think those two took another step tonight."
Off the bench, Logan Branch was a key player for the Red Hawks. He hit two 3-pointers in the second half to help Milton retake the lead. He was also irritating Monroe players on the defensive end.
"Logan Branch off the bench for us was phenomenal tonight," Olson said. "He hit some huge shots. On defense, the help side and on loose balls, he was awesome."
MILTON 74, MONROE 67
Milton (74)–A. Goll 8-9-28, L. Branch 2-0-6, B. McIntyre 4-0-10, M. Kirk 6-4-18, X. Wuetrich 4-0-8, B. Kavanaugh 1-0-2. Totals 25-13-74.
Monroe (67)–B. Bassett 4-3-14, J. Seagreaves 10-1-21, T. Herbst 1-0-2, G. Brukwicki 5-0-12, K. Sweeney 0-1-1, T. Markham 3-0-10, C. Wiegel 2-2-7. Totals 25-7-67.
Halftime–Monroe 35, Milton 28. 3-point goals–Milton 11 (Goll 3, Branch 2, McIntyre 2, Kirk 2, Wuetrich 2), Monroe 8 (Bassett 3, Brukwicki 2, Markham 2, Wiegel). Missed free throws–Milton 9, Monroe 4. Team fouls–Milton 14, Monroe 13.