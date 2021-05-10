Mara Talabac finished 14th overall at the WIAA alternate fall cross country state meet Saturday, May 8, at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
"Mara ran a really strong race in my opinion," Milton head coach Patrick Jauch said. "She really went for it fearlessly, and I'm very proud of how she competed."
The Red Hawk junior clocked in with a time of 19 minutes, 38.5 seconds in the 75-runner field. Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau cruised to the top spot in the girls race with a time of 17:07.3. Madison West's Genevieve Nashold was the runner-up with a far-cry 18:27.
Middleton won the girls team title with 41 points.
Talabac finished one spot short of qualifying for the state meet as a sophomore. She clocked in less than five seconds from 13th place on Saturday.
Jake Bourget finished first in the boys' race to help Stevens Point to the team title with 32 points.
Talabac finishes the season with four first-place finishes. She also earned a third-place finish at sectionals.
"Mara is proof that hard work and dedication matters, and it pays off," Jauch said. "I think this spring season is going to be very motivating going into the fall season. Now she moves right into the track season, where I know she'll continue this success. I'm really excited for Mara and the rest of our team going into the fall cross country season as well.
"Mara trains year-round, and her hard work is paying off. This state meet concluded a really successful season for her."
