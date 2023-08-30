01STOCK_CROSS_COUNTRY
Buy Now

Jonathan Flowers, a senior from Milton High School, finished third in the Norski Invitational at the Windsor Sports Complex outside DeForest on Wednesday.

Flowers covered the 5-kilometer Don Batty Cross Country Course in 17:35.6 behind race winner Elijah Pabon of DeForest (17:00.4) and Cooper Ubert of Waunakee (17:27.9).

  