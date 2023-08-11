01STOCK_CROSS_COUNTRY
Buy Now

In her second year as coach of Milton's varsity cross country team, Kacie Dye is hoping to maintain the positivity from last season and see some improved times on the course.

"We have super dedicated kids," Dye said. "Last year was a good season, and it was a rebuilding (season) coming in as a new coach. It was a really good season and super positive."

  

Tags