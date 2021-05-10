The Red Hawks five-game winning streak came to an end as the Milton football team was topped by the Madison Club team, 28-6, in a nonconference game Friday, May 7, in Milton. 

After a scoreless first quarter, Madison got on the board with a 6-yard punch in from Naizer Jones. A successful two-point conversion made it 8-0 Madison. 

The defenses did their job the rest of the quarter as Milton trailed 8-0 at the break.

In the third quarter, Madison made it a two-score game when Will Gutknecht rain in a 62-yard score. Gutknecht made it 20-0 in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard strike on the ground.

Danny Karosfsky found Javon Boyton on a 22-yard score to extend the Madison lead to 28-0.

The Red Hawks got on the board when Evan Jordahl completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Gage Haske. 

Kyle Dehnert rushed nine times for 17 yards for Milton. Jordahl passed for 54 yards in the loss. Cayden Zajac completed 4 of 7 passes, good for 57 yards.

Chayton Jensen led Milton with two catches and 63 yards. 

Jack Campion recorded one interception for the Red Hawk defense. 

