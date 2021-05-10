The Red Hawks five-game winning streak came to an end as the Milton football team was topped by the Madison Club team, 28-6, in a nonconference game Friday, May 7, in Milton.
After a scoreless first quarter, Madison got on the board with a 6-yard punch in from Naizer Jones. A successful two-point conversion made it 8-0 Madison.
The defenses did their job the rest of the quarter as Milton trailed 8-0 at the break.
In the third quarter, Madison made it a two-score game when Will Gutknecht rain in a 62-yard score. Gutknecht made it 20-0 in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard strike on the ground.
Danny Karosfsky found Javon Boyton on a 22-yard score to extend the Madison lead to 28-0.
The Red Hawks got on the board when Evan Jordahl completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Gage Haske.
Kyle Dehnert rushed nine times for 17 yards for Milton. Jordahl passed for 54 yards in the loss. Cayden Zajac completed 4 of 7 passes, good for 57 yards.
Chayton Jensen led Milton with two catches and 63 yards.
Jack Campion recorded one interception for the Red Hawk defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.