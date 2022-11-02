Nine Milton Red Hawks were named to the Badger Large Conference football all-conference teams.
Milton senior Xander Wuetrich was selected as a first-team all-conference pass rusher. He recorded the third-most tackles on the team with 15 and added 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
“I think Xander was very deserving of first team,” said Milton coach Rodney Wedig. “He’s a great athlete that has a nonstop motor and was our most consistent defensive player.”
Senior linebacker Quinn Williams made the second team defense after recording 58 tackles, two for loss, one forced fumble and an interception in 2022. Williams played both ways this season, adding 243 yards rushing and led the team with eight touchdowns.
“Quinn was really a great leader for our team,” said Wedig.
Two offensive players for Milton were named to the conference’s second team. Senior wide receiver Garrett Bladl was a threat for Milton on offense all season, catching 28 passes for 548 yards and five touchdowns. He was also the conference's second-team punter.
“Garrett Bladl was our most explosive offensive player,” Wedig said.
Senior offensive lineman Liam Droessler was the other Red Hawk named to the offensive second team.
“Liam was the anchor of our offensive line and was a great run blocker,” Wedig said. “(He’s) well deserving of (the) second team.”
Three offensive players were honorable mentions in the conference. Senior tight end Brogan McIntyre, senior quarterback Aidan Schoen and senior lineman J.J. Love were named. Schoen led Milton under center this season, passing for 1,441 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his last season with Milton, McIntyre caught 23 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
“Brogan, JJ Love and Aidan Schoen all had great years and were very good leaders for us,” Wedig said.
Senior defensive tackle Joey Weitzel and senior safety Royce Nilo were honorable mentions on defense. Nilo led the defense with 65 tackles, and Weitzel recorded 30 tackles and one sack.
“Royce Nilo had a great season (and was) one of the leading tacklers in the conference,” Wedig said. “Joey played tough inside all year, always forcing the team to double him.”