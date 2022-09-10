The Red Hawks football team has a note in WIAA sports history after a 31-14 win against Sun Prairie West Friday night.
Milton gave the new Sun Prairie West Wolves its first loss after three straight wins to start the season. Sun Prairie West just opened for the 2022-23 school year.
The Red Hawks took advantage of a flurry of yellow flags. Milton didn't get any of those points easily, though, as the defense cut down on those chunk plays.
Milton was able to capitalize on Sun Prairie West miscues early. The Wolves were whistled for an offside penalty on the opening kickoff. This moved the kick back and allowed Milton to set up shop on its own 39 to start the game.
Milton marched right down the field, punctuating a 61-yard drive with a four-yard pitch to the left, carried over the goal line by senior Quinn Williams. The Wolves spotted the Red Hawks 10 of those 61 yards with an offsides and encroachment penalty.
Sun Prairie West's first offensive drive stalled after three plays, but a monstrous throw by junior quarterback Brady Rhoads to senior Will Davis set up a 74-yard touchdown. A successful extra point tied the game at 7-7.
Milton didn't flinch. The Red Hawks responded immediately by returning the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. The play gave the Red Hawks a 14-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
A sack derailed Sun Prairie West's next possession. Shortly thereafter, Milton intercepted a Rhoads pass. Milton took over on the West 15 and kept it on the ground on three straight plays, the last of which was a two-yard score to bump the Red Hawks' lead to 21-7.
West had about five minutes to work with before the half, but penalties again derailed the offense. Two holding calls and a sack kept the Wolves off the board as they entered halftime trailing 21-7.
Sun Prairie West showed early in the second half that the penalty trend would continue. Facing third and medium, a false start pushed the Wolves back and forced a quick three-and-out.
A quick personal foul call on Milton's ensuing possession had the Red Hawks in the red zone in no time. Milton dialed up another rush for Williams, this time a pitch to the right. He gained the necessary four yards and scored, making it a 28-7 lead for Milton.
Sun Prairie West pieced together a strong offensive drive following the score, propelled by some tough running from junior running back Sammy James. An illegal formation call nearly stalled it out, but Rhoads took matters into his own hands. West later scored on the drive and narrowed Milton's lead to 28-14 as the third quarter came to a close.
The bigger and stronger Milton team simply loaded the line and ran the ball until time expired. West's defense forced a field goal instead of a touchdown, but another interception from Rhoads sealed the Wolves' fate. Milton hung on to win its first game of the year while handing West its first loss.
Both Milton and Sun Prairie West are now 1-1 in Badger - Large conference play where they share a tie with Sun Prairie East. Oregon and Waunakee remained unbeaten in conference play and are 2-0. Watertown and Beaver Dam both lost, putting them at 0-2.
--
Badger - Large football standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Friday, Sept. 9
-
T1. Waunakee, 2-0 (4-0)
T1. Oregon, 2-0 (3-1)
T3. Sun Prairie West, 1-1 (3-1)
T3. Sun Prairie East, 1-1 (2-2)
T3. Milton, 1-1 (1-3)
T6. Beaver Dam, 0-2 (0-4)
T6. Watertown, 0-2 (0-4)