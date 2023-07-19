A Milton Youth Football player runs a sprint Sunday during the first-ever Milton Youth Football combine for sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Players were trying to earn a spot in the first edition of the Milton Youth Football record book. They competed in several drills including the 40-yard dash, a sled pull, bench presses, a shuttle run, flying 10-yard sprints, a tug-of-war, and long punt, pass and kick competitions.
Milton Youth Football players gather at Schilberg Park in Milton for the first-ever Milton Youth Football combine for sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Players were trying to earn a spot in the first edition of the Milton Youth Football record book with their performances in various drills.
Photo courtesy Jacob March
Photo courtesy Laura Steele
Photo courtesy Laura Steele
