Aidan Schoen

Milton senior Aidan Schoen rolls out to make a pass while being pressured by Portage's Luke Paulsen during Friday night's Badger Conference crossover game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.

Ahead by one with eight seconds left, it looked like Milton was going to earn a 26-25 win over Portage.

Portage quarterback Gavin Thompson had other plans.

Brogan McIntyre

Milton senior Brogan McIntyre hauls in a 10-yard touchdown pass from senior Aidan Schoen while being defended by Portage's Ian Karpelenia during Friday night's Badger Conference crossover game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
Jordan Bundy

Milton junior Joran Bundy looks to race up field on a run during Friday night's Badger Conference crossover game against Portage at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
Laine Twist

Milton junior Laine Twist forces Portage's Keagan Hooker out of bounds after a long run during Friday night's Badger Conference crossover game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
Milton earns Homecoming football win over Beaver Dam