MIDDLETON -- Milton senior Hannah Dunk shot 74 to win the Middleton Invitational at Pleasant View Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Dunk claimed the 96-player event by a shot over Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson, who finished second by shooting 75.
The Red Hawks shot 378 to place eighth. Juniors Bethany Vidruk (92) and Delaney Jaskula (106) and senior Teagen Johnson (106) also scored.
Middleton (326) held off Waunakee (333) for the team title.
Team scores: Middleton 326, Waunakee 333, Oregon 347, Notre Dame Academy 350, The Prairie School 354, Divine Savior Holy Angels 367, Menomonee Falls 370, Milton 378, Brookfield Central 379, Janesville Parker 381, Verona 388, Middleton JV 388, Janesville Craig 395, Nicolet 398, Edgewood 410, Lakeside Lutheran 411, Franklin 414, Madison West 418, Oregon JV 480.
