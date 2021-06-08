Freshman Brett Wieland tied for second overall — advancing to the state meet as an individual — at a WIAA Division 1 sectional Tuesday, June 8, at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Deegan Riley will join Wieland at the state meet after the sophomore battled three others players in a playoff to earn the final individual qualifier spot.
Wieland fired a 74, which tied with Janesville Craig’s Wyatt Marshall. Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder finished first overall at the sectional with a 69.
While Wieland and Riley made the state meet, the Red Hawks came up just short as a team. Milton finished with a team score of 324, while Mukwonago took runner-up honors with a 320.
Top two teams from the sectional advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Riley finished with a 78, which tied Fort Atkinson’s Brayden Brown, Oregon’s Nicholas Kipp and Sun Prairie’s Tyler Schick.
Riley defeated the trio in a playoff to earn the last individual qualifier spot. Top three individuals from non-qualifying state teams earned spots at the state meet.
Xander Wuetrich fired an 84 for the Red Hawks, shooting a 41 on the front and a 43 on the back. Milton’s team score was rounded out by Brayden Kline’s 88.
Zach Bothun shot a 91 for the Red Hawks.
Beloit Memorial won the sectional — hosted by Janesville Parker — with 312 strokes. Fellow Badger South member Fort Atkinson finished in fourth with 329 strokes.