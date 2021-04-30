Brett Wieland and Xander Wuetrich both shot 40s to lead the Milton boys golf team to a 169-175 Badger South dual win over Stoughton Tuesday, April 27, at Stoughton and Country Club.
Wieland finished with three pars during the nine-hole round and holed a birdie on the par-3 sixth hole. Wieland also added four pars.
Tied for first place with Wieland was Wuetrich — who started off his round with four straight pars. Wuetrich ultimately finished with five pars on the day.
Golfing out the No. 2 spot, Deegan Riley carded a 43. Riley collected three pars and scored four bogeys. Zack Bothun fired a 46 to round out the Red Hawks’ team score of 169. Bothun had five bogeys to go along with one par. Brayden Kline ended with a 50 for Milton.
Stoughton’s Josh Livingston and Eagan Olson tied for second with 41s.
