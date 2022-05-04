Golf ball and flag in hole

The Milton High boys golf team dominated the Badger East quadrangular at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Monday.

Led by medalist Xander Wuetrich, the Red Hawks finished with a score of 152. Monona Grove was second with 160.

Fort Atkinson's boys golf team shot 166 and freshman Mason Burke tied for third individually.

Burke shot a three-over-par round of 38 to lead the Blackhawks, who finished third, and tied with Milton junior Deegan Riley for third overall

Wuetrich, a junior, and Monona Grove senior Jacob Frederickson each shot 36 to share medalist honors. Sophomores Michael Axe and Brett Wieland both shot 39 to round out Milton's total.

Badger East Quadrangular

At Koshkonong Mounds

TEAM SCORES

Milton 152, Monona Grove 160, Fort Atkinson 166, Stoughton 172.

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

Xander Wuetrich (Milton) 36; Jacob Frederickson (MG) 36; Mason Burke (FA) 38, Deegan Riley (Milton) 38, Brett Wieldand (Milton) 39, Michael Axe (Milton) 39.