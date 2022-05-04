High school golf Milton boys golf wins Badger East Quadrangfular Courier staff May 4, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Milton High boys golf team dominated the Badger East quadrangular at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Monday.Led by medalist Xander Wuetrich, the Red Hawks finished with a score of 152. Monona Grove was second with 160.Fort Atkinson's boys golf team shot 166 and freshman Mason Burke tied for third individually.Burke shot a three-over-par round of 38 to lead the Blackhawks, who finished third, and tied with Milton junior Deegan Riley for third overallWuetrich, a junior, and Monona Grove senior Jacob Frederickson each shot 36 to share medalist honors. Sophomores Michael Axe and Brett Wieland both shot 39 to round out Milton's total.Badger East QuadrangularAt Koshkonong MoundsTEAM SCORESMilton 152, Monona Grove 160, Fort Atkinson 166, Stoughton 172.TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALSXander Wuetrich (Milton) 36; Jacob Frederickson (MG) 36; Mason Burke (FA) 38, Deegan Riley (Milton) 38, Brett Wieldand (Milton) 39, Michael Axe (Milton) 39. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Janesville mall manager: Kohl's might be closed for weeks after fire Former Milton High coaches Bob Johnson and Dan Pernat to be inducted into national wrestling hall of fame State-ranked Milton suffers first loss of the season Stuckey: Students benefiting from improved Milton School District facilities Through the years: Sutherland pulls mayoral upset in 1997's spring election Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!