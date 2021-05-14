Milton had four players shoot under 39 to lead the Red Hawks to a 150-155 Badger South dual home win over Madison Edgewood, Wednesday, May 12, at Oak Ridge Golf Course.
The Red Hawks were led by Xander Wuetrich and Brayden Kline's 37s. Wuetrich finished with one birdie to go along with five pars. Kline collected an eagle on the par-5 second hole and also holed four pars.
Deegan Riley and Brett Wieland shot 38s for Milton. Riley recorded one birdie while making three pars. Wieland's nine-hole round was highlighted with a birdie and three pars.
Zach Bothun finished with a 40 for Milton.