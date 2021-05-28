The Milton boys golf team finished third at the Badger South Conference Meet Tuesday, May 25, at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
The Red Hawks recorded a team score of 330 while Madison Edgewood won with 311 strokes. Monona Grove took second with a team score of 325.
Deegan Riley tied for sixth overall with a card of 78. Madison Edgewood's Ethan Arndt won with a 75.
Riley finished with a 38 on the front nine and scored a 40 on the back. Xander Wuetrich — golfing out of the No. 3 spot — ended three strokes back of Riley with an 81.
Wuetrich fired a 40 on the front and a 41 on the back.
Brayden Kline and Zack Bothun rounded out the Milton team score with an 85 and 86, respectively. Brett Wieland shot a 91.