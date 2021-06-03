The Red Hawks had three players in the top six as the Milton boys golf team won a regional title during a WIAA Division 1 regional Wednesday, June 2, at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend
Milton finished with a team score of 326, while host Mukwonago collected 332 strokes. Beloit Memorial placed third with 340 strokes, while fellow Badger South member Fort Atkinson got the fourth and final sectional spot with a team score of 358.
Milton was led by sophomore Deegan Riley's 78, which tied for third overall in the 40-player field. Riley carded a 38 on the front nine and fired a 40 on the back.
Zack Bothun — golfing out of the No. 4 spot — tied with teammate Brett Wieland for fifth overall with an 82. For Bothun, it was a 42 on the front nine and a 40 on the back. Wieland shot a 39 on the front and a 43 on the back nine.
The Red Hawks were rounded out by Xander Wuetrich's 84, just outside the top-10 at 11th overall. Brayden Kline finished with an 85 for Milton, good for 12th overall.
Milton will look to qualify for the state meet at a WIAA Division 1 sectional Tuesday, June 8, at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.