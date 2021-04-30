Despite Milton's top two having the edge over Jefferson’s top pair, it was the Eagles squeaking out a 184-186 victory over the Red Hawks in a nonconference girls golf dual Thursday, April 29, at Jefferson Golf Course.
Milton's Hannah Dunk carded a dual-low 40, while the Red Hawks' No. 2 Reagan Moisson fired a 41. Dunk holed three pars to go along with one birdie during her nine-hole round.
Jefferson was paced by the senior-freshman duo of Courtney Draeger and Payton Schmidt. Both Draeger and Schmidt — a first-year golfer — recorded 42s.
Draeger recorded four pars during her nine-hole round, while Schmidt had two to go along with a birdie.
Jefferson's Ainsley Howard scored a 52, the same as Milton's Molly Jaeggi. The Eagles' Val Schamens scored a 48 out of the No. 4 spot to help make up the difference of the top-two spots.
Bethany Vidruk and Sara Kronberg finished with scores of 53 and 55, respectively, for the Red Hawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.