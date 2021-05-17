Hannah Dunk saved her best for last Monday afternoon.
The Milton High School sophomore birdied three of her final four holes en route to a 1-over par round of 73 and a share of the lead after day one of the WIAA girls state golf tournament on Monday, May 17, at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
The tournament concludes on Tuesday, May 18.
Dunk is tied with two-time champion Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port, with Ellie Frisch and Glenna Sanderson of Middleton two shots back.
“She couldn’t ask to be in a better spot,” Milton head coach Brady Farnsworth told the Wisconsin State Journal about Dunk. “We have a game plan and we are going to stick to the game plan, and, hopefully, at the end of the day (Tuesday) we are right where we want to be. I’m just so proud of her. … She played phenomenally today.”
Dunk shot a 2-over 38 on the front nine but heated up on the back nine. She birdied holes 15, 16 and 18 to shoot a 1-under 35.
“I really wasn’t that nervous,” Dunk told the State Journal.
“This is my last tournament (of the season), at state, and I just wanted to go out and have fun. And I wanted to play good.”
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 311, Bay Port 321, Sheboygan North/South 340, Janesville Craig 343
MEDAL LEADERS
1, Hannah Dunk (Milton) and Jo Baranczyk (Bay Port) 73; 3. Ellie Frisch (Middleton) and Glenna Frisch (Middleton) 75; 5. Mya Nicholson (Craig) 76