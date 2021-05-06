The Red Hawks earned a top-five finish at a invitational Tuesday, May 4, at University Ridge Golf Course.
Milton totaled a team score of 326 and was led by Deegan Riley’s 76, which was good for sixth overall. Brett Wieland placed a spot and stroke behind Riley with a 77 and a seventh-place finish.
Xander Wuetrich carded a 85 while Zack Bothun rounded out the Red Hawk’s lineup with an 88. James Axe scored a 103.
