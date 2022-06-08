KOHLER — A solid second round lifted Brett Wieland into a top-15 finish at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Blackwolf Run.
The Milton High sophomore shot a 2-over 74 in Tuesday's second round to finish with a 152 total for the 36-hole tournament a tie for 14th place.
"I was a little bit more aggressive today because I felt like I had nothing to lose," Wieland said. "I would've had to go really low to finish higher, and on this course, that's tough to do.
"And other than a couple of bad wedge shots, I played pretty well. I like this course, and it sets up for my game well because the par 4s are a little bit longer, and I tend to hit the ball farther than most."
Wieland had a busy summer schedule ahead of him with a number of tournaments lined up.
"The biggest thing I'm going to work on this summer is my short game," Wieland said. "That's what gave me the most trouble the last couple days.
"But if you would've told me I'd would finish in the top 15 at state after struggling quite a bit last year, I wouldn't have believed it. I'm very happy with how I played."
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
At Blackwolf Run, Kohler, par 72
TUESDAY’S FINAL RESULTS
DIVISION 1
Team scores—Eau Claire Memorial 310-298-608; Wales Kettle Moraine 307-304—611; Milwaukee Marquette 315-303—618; Minocqua Lakeland 304-321—625; Sheboygan North 324-301—625; Middleton 315-314—629; Madison Memorial 317-322—639; Mequon Homestead 318-321—639; De Pere 335-323—658; Janesville Craig 333-328—661; Ashwaubenon 344-320—664; Wauwatosa East/West 353-315—668; Union Grove 337-333—670; Fond du Lac 333-342—675; Brookfield East 347-337—684; DeForest 350-340—690.
Top 10 individuals—1, Will Schlitz, Eau Claire Memorial, 76-69—145; 2, Mason Schmidtke, Sheboygan North, 73-73—146; 3, Rasmus Madsen, Appleton North, 79-68—147; 4 (tie), Mason Frohna, Kettle Moraine, 74-74—148, Ryan Darling, Green Bay Notre Dame, 71-77—148; Alex Koenig, Kettle Moraine, 70-78—148; 7 (tie), Ben Soboleski, Wauwatosa East/West, 76-74—150; Parker Etzel, Eau Claire Memorial, 76-74—150; Jack Rubo, Lakeland, 71-79—150; 10 (tie), Hogan Miller, Sheboygan North, 77-74—151; Jakson Jazgar, Ashwaubenon, 76-75—151; Aiden Cudney, Kimberly, 75-76—151; Kaeden Nomm, Lakeland, 74-77—151.
Janesville Craig—45 (tie), Bryce Sullivan 84-78—162; 50 (tie), Wyatt Marshall 81-82—163; 58, Easton Hawroth 77-88-165; 76 (tie), Alex Falligant 92-80—172; 101, Kyle Chrostowski 91-99—190.
Milton—14 (tie), Brett Wieland 78-74—152.
DIVISION 2
Team scores—Madison Edgewood 311-314—625; Appleton Xavier 316-219—635; Winneconne 326-319—645; Berlin 321-329—650; University School of Milwaukee 324-330—654; Edgerton 328-327-655; Antigo 338-348—686; Amery 344-345—689.
Top 10 individuals—1, Winston Knobloch, Winneconne, 72-75—147; 2, Joe Volpentesta, Antigo, 77-72-149; 3, Tyler Johnson, Berlin, 74-76—150; 4 (tie), Alwang Deang, Edgewood, 76-75—151 and Trent Meyer, Maple Northwestern, 73-78—151; 6, Alex Weiss, Edgewood, 74-78—152; 7, Owen Gardner, University School, 75-80-155; 8, Ryan Draheim, Xavier, 77-80-157; 9 (tie), Dawson Fish, Xavier, 77-80-157; Emery Endres, University School, 80-78—158; Frank Kujawa, Berlin, 78-80-158.
Edgerton—19 (tie), Roman Frodel 82-81-163; 22 (tie), Cameron Lee 84-80—164; Brady Callmer 80-84—164; 29 (tie), Caleb Kern 82-86—168; 33, Braden Hurst 90-82-172.
Brodhead—47, Nolan Oliver 89-91—180.
DIVISION 3
Team scores—Kohler 321-322—643; Cambridge 317-331—648; Mineral Point 339-345—684; Marathon 347-362—709; Lancaster 380-367—747; Ladysmith 377-377-754; Wabeno/Laona 407-378—785; Glenwood City 395-391—786.
Top 10 individuals—1, Trey Oswald, Orfordville Parkview, 75-75—150; 2 (tie), Noah Kirsch, Lancaster, 80-72—152; Reece Breitenbach, Kohler, 76-76—152; 4, Nick Buckman, Cambridge, 77-77—154; 5 (tie), Conner Krach, Wausau Newman, 78-77-155; Spencer Lynch, Neenah St. Mary, 77-78-155; 7, Everett Schroeder, Kohler, 83-75—158; 8, Noah Gage, Marathon, 78-81—159; 9, Carson Kroll, Mineral Point, 80-81—161; 10 (tie), Kaden Bailey, Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas, 82-82—164; Cade Nottestad, Cambridge, 80-84-164; Matt Buckman, Cambridge, 80-84—164; Jacob Ganga, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 86-80—166.
Parkview—Oswald 75-75—150.