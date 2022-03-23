With four of the five players back from a team that qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state boys golf tournament last season, Milton High coach Kirk Wieland is optimistic about the upcoming season.
“We should have ample players back that should make us competitive again,” Wieland said.
The finish to last season was filled with drama, controversy and success for the Red Hawks.
A glitch in the scoring system in the Janesville Parker Sectional had the Red Hawks leaving Riverside Golf Course believing they were done for the season. When the error was discovered, the Red Hawks qualified for the state tournament by winning a one-hole playoff against Mukwonago.
Milton finished tied for 13th in the state team competition. That experience, plus playing in many summer tournaments, have this year’s squad primed for success.
Sophomore Brett Wieland topped the list of Red Hawks at the state tournament. The son of the head coach finished tied for 66th at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells with a two-round 23-over 167 total. He also tied for second at the Parker Sectional.
The head coach would not label his son as the team’s No. 1.
“I don’t really care,” Kirk Wieland said, “because if Brett’s not No. 1, that means someone else is playing really good. As a coach, I don’t worry about who is No. 1. I just worry who my top five are.”
Junior Xander Wuetrich returns off his 24-over performance at the state tournament.
Another junior, Deegan Riley, finished 27-over at state. Riley tied for sixth at the Parker Sectional and was third at the regional.
Zach Bothun rounds out the impressive list of returnees. The senior was the squad’s No. 4 golfer last season and shot 40-over at state.
“Brett and Deegan played all throughout the summer in tournaments,” the head coach said. “Xander played a limited (summer) schedule, but he is going to be a big factor.”
“Zach focuses on football until that season is over with, but all of them have played in some sort of competition throughout the year.”
Even with their past success, Milton’s head coach has enough motivational factors to spur on those four returners.
“We have all sorts of players, from freshmen to seniors, who I’m hoping will push those guys,” Kirk Wieland said. “I’m not going into the season saying ‘I have one spot open.
“This is golf. It’s open competition. Show me the scores.”
The Red Hawks are scheduled to open their season with a nine-hole Badger Conference quadrangular at Fort Atkinson.
“The conference is going to be extremely strong,” Wieland said. “You always want to play against good competition. Waunakee is going to be extremely strong.”
Wieland, who owns Oak Ridge Golf Course with his wife, Andrea, and is a club pro, said the course won’t be open until Monday. The usual wet and cold spring conditions in the state hampers all golf programs.
When the season does open, coach Wieland said “my goal is to sneak through regionals, get to sectionals and put us in position to get to state and see what happens.”