Milton boys golf team finished third at Edgewood quadrangular; Boys tennis team loses conference opener Courier staff Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brett Wieland led the Milton boys golf team to a third place finish at the Madison Edgewood quadrangular at Bishop's Bay on MondayThe quadrangular featured four teams ranked in the top 10 in the state in either Division 1 or Division 2.Waunakee won the event with a score of 304, with Middleton second at 306. Milton was third with 323 and Madison Edgewood fourth with 323. Milton finished third based on a tiebreaker.Waunakee's Max Brud was the medalist with a round of 71. Middleton Dain Johnson was second with a 72 and Wieland third with a 73.Other Milton scores were Deegan Riley with an 80; Zack Bothun with an 87 and James Axe with a 91.MADISON EDGEWOOD QUADTeam scores—Waunakee 304; Middleton 306; Milton 323; Madison Edgewood 323.Top five individuals—1, Max Brud, W, 71; Dain Johnson, Mid, 72; 3. Brett Wieland, Mil, 73; 4, Charlie Jambor, Mid, 74.Milton—Brett Wieland 73, Deegan Riley 80, Xander Wuetrich 83, Zack Bothun 87, James Axe 91. At Bishops Bay CC, Middleton, par 72.Boys tennisMilton falls in conference opener--The No. 1 doubles team of Logan Ethum and Zach Obershaw picked up the Red Hawks' only victory in the Badger East conference opener Tuesday.OREGON 6, MILTON 1Singles—Kyle Barnish, Or, def. Reid Washkoviak, 6-3, 6-1; Charlie Barnish, O, def. Colton Waltz, 6-2, 6-5 (10); Nick Schaefer, Or, def. Peter Emerson, Or, 6-2, 6-1; Christian Wirtz, Or, def. Colton Conway, Or, 6-1, 6-2.Doubles—Logan Eithun/Zach Obershaw, M, def. Sam Halverson/Gordon Zheng, 6-3, 3-6, 6-5; Josh Dieter/Trelan Hake, Or, def. Aleks Kablar/Thomas Roddy, 6-2, 6-3; Aaron Hakes/Lukas Bennett, Or, def. Alex Evans/Sage Grady, 6-4, 6-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Milton School District hires Julia Garczynski as director of student services Janesville mall manager: Kohl's might be closed for weeks after fire Milton School District to adopt new ‘rigorous’ curriculum for grades K-8 Rock County avian flu outbreak was in Janesville backyard flock, state confirms Milton's boys tennis team hopes to be road warriors this season Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin