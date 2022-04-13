Golf ball and flag in hole

Brett Wieland led the Milton boys golf team to a third place finish at the Madison Edgewood quadrangular at Bishop's Bay on Monday

The quadrangular featured four teams ranked in the top 10 in the state in either Division 1 or Division 2.

Waunakee won the event with a score of 304, with Middleton second at 306. Milton was third with 323 and Madison Edgewood fourth with 323. Milton finished third based on a tiebreaker.

Waunakee's Max Brud was the medalist with a round of 71. Middleton Dain Johnson was second with a 72 and Wieland third with a 73.

Other Milton scores were Deegan Riley with an 80; Zack Bothun with an 87 and James Axe with a 91.

MADISON EDGEWOOD QUAD

Team scores—Waunakee 304; Middleton 306; Milton 323; Madison Edgewood 323.

Top five individuals—1, Max Brud, W, 71; Dain Johnson, Mid, 72; 3. Brett Wieland, Mil, 73; 4, Charlie Jambor, Mid, 74.

Milton—Brett Wieland 73, Deegan Riley 80, Xander Wuetrich 83, Zack Bothun 87, James Axe 91. At Bishops Bay CC, Middleton, par 72.

Boys tennis

Milton falls in conference opener--The No. 1 doubles team of Logan Ethum and Zach Obershaw picked up the Red Hawks' only victory in the Badger East conference opener Tuesday.

OREGON 6, MILTON 1

Singles—Kyle Barnish, Or, def. Reid Washkoviak, 6-3, 6-1; Charlie Barnish, O, def. Colton Waltz, 6-2, 6-5 (10); Nick Schaefer, Or, def. Peter Emerson, Or, 6-2, 6-1; Christian Wirtz, Or, def. Colton Conway, Or, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles—Logan Eithun/Zach Obershaw, M, def. Sam Halverson/Gordon Zheng, 6-3, 3-6, 6-5; Josh Dieter/Trelan Hake, Or, def. Aleks Kablar/Thomas Roddy, 6-2, 6-3; Aaron Hakes/Lukas Bennett, Or, def. Alex Evans/Sage Grady, 6-4, 6-3.

