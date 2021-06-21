The Milton High boys golf team had a season the players won’t forget.
From not having any tournament during the regular season due to COVID-19 protocols to discovering that computers aren’t always correct, the Red Hawks gained valuable experience that will benefit them in the future.
The main team of a senior, a junior, two sophomores and a freshman improved together during the regular season, and then experienced a dramatic sectional when they just missed a state team berth but later rightly earned a second chance.
The Red Hawks took advantage and got to finish their season at the two-round WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Wild Rock Golf Course at Wisconsin Dells.
“It was a great way to end the season,” Milton coach Kirk Wieland said. “To get to finish--in any sport--in the state competition is always the goal. It was just fun to play the last two rounds of the year at state.”
How the team got there will be remembered as much as the state tournament itself.
A glitch in the WIAA computer-scoring system at the Janesville Parker Sectional at Janesville Riverside Golf Club on June 8 caused an error that had Mukwonago finishing second to champion Beloit Memorial with 320 strokes. Milton finished third with 324. Only the top two teams at sectional move on to state competition.
Mukwonago discovered the error en route home and notified both Milton and the WIAA. The WIAA initially ruled that the scores would stand but reversed that decision June 9 after a Zoom conference call with administrators from both schools.
The Mukwonago and Milton team reconvened June 10 at No. 10 at Riverside Golf Course. Milton won the playoff 21-24 to earn the trip to Wild Rock.
Senior Brayden Kline led the Red Hawks after the first round with an 81.
Freshman Brett Wieland--the coach’s son--ended up with the best finish at the end of the two-round competition with a 23-over 167 total. That finished in a tie for 66th place.
Kline and sophomore Xander Wuetrich finished in a tie for 71st place with 168s.
Sophomore Deegan Riley tied for 79th place at 171. Junior Zack Bothun was 98th with a 184.
Coach Wieland said the state tournament experience is always beneficial to players.
“Most of the guys on our team have played in so many tournaments, but it is the state competion so they it up a little tougher,” Wieland said. “You can utilize it as a measuring stick and go on from there.
Wieland said the state tournament trip should inspire the returning Red Hawks golfers who did not make this season’s top five.
“They can see they have some good players ahead of them,” Wieland said. “They know if they are able to put a score up there to make the top five, they have the potential to play in some great tournaments and help the team out.”
Wieland expects the next golf season will be back to normal with more mini-meets and tournaments. Teams were limited to dual meets this spring.
Overall, things are looking up for Milton boys golf.
“Our top three players were a freshman and two sophomores,” Wieland said. “They are going to play in a lot of tournaments this summer and work on their games to get better.”