Waunakee edged past Milton, the sixth-ranked team in the state in Division 1, to win a Badger East Conference boys golf mini meet at Koshkonong Mounds in Fort Atkinson on Thursday.
The Warriors posted a team score of 302 with the Red Hawks close behind with a 309. Fort Atkinson finished third with a 309.
Brett Wieland tied for second in the event with a 73, behind only Waunakee’s KC Nickel, who shot a 69. Milton’s other finishers were Deegan Riley with a 74, Xander Wuetrich with a 78, Michael Axe with an 82 and Jace Gray with an 89.
At the Holmen Viking Invitational in Onalaska on Wednesday, the Red Hawks and Wieland each picked up fifth-place finishes.
Wieland’s score of 80 led Milton, which finished with a team total of 341, tied for fifth with Mineral Point.
The Red Hawks’ other varsity players included Riley, who tied for 11th with an 82; Gray, who tied for 42nd with an 89; Wuetrich, who tied for 46th with a 90; and Axe, who tied for 52nd with a 92.
Madison Memorial, Division 1’s No. 10 team in the most recent Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin rankings, won the team title with a 316. The Spartans’ Charlie Erlandson was the meet’s top medalist after he shot a 72 at The Club at Cedar Creek.
The Red Hawks finished 10 shots behind league for Waunakee. Monona Grove and DeForest also represented the Badger East Conference at the meet, shooting a 345 and 346, respectively. Those three teams are scheduled to play Thursday in a Badger East mini meet at Koshkonong Mounds in Fort Atkinson.
BADGER EAST MINI MEET
RESULTS THURSDAY
TEAM SCORES
Waunakee 302, Milton 307, Fort Atkinson 309, DeForest 317, Stoughton 339, Monona Grove 345, Beaver Dam 372, Watertown 389
Madison Memorial 316, Holmen 321, River Falls 331, Waunakee 331, Milton 341, Mineral Point 341, Monona Grove 345, DeForest 346, Medford 351, Mount Horeb 355, Madison West 358, Onalaska 358, Tomah 360, La Crosse Central/Logan 363, Sparta 371, Chippewa Falls 385, Reedsburg 408, Aquinas 420
TOP THREE FINISHERS
1. Charlie Erlandson (MM) 72. 2. Luke Taebel (H) 76. 3. Ryan Swanson (RF) 77.