Milton’s Brett Wieland tees off at the 10th hole at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit during the Beloit Invitational on Friday. Wieland was among four, including two teammates, to tie for the best individual score at the meet. The Red Hawks also won the team title by one shot over Madison Memorial.
Milton’s Deegan Riley chips his ball onto the ninth green during the Beloit Invitational at Krueger Haskell Golf Course on Friday. Riley was among four, including two teammates, to tie for the best individual score at the meet. The Red Hawks also won the team title by one shot over Madison Memorial.
Milton’s Xander Wuetrich putts toward the ninth hole during the Beloit Invitational at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit on Friday. Wuetrich was among four, including two teammates, to tie for the best individual score at the meet. The Red Hawks also won the team title by one shot over Madison Memorial.
A busy week for Milton's boys golf team came to a satisfying end Friday at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.
Three Red Hawks golfers — seniors Deegan Riley and Xander Wuetrich and junior Brett Wieland — were part of a four-way tie for first after all shooting a 72 in the Beloit Invitational.
Sophomore Jace Gray also contributed an 87 to the final team score, a meet-winning 303.
Among the teams the No. 7-ranked Red Hawks beat in the invite were No. 10 Madison Memorial, which was a stroke behind at 304 and whose Charlie Erlandson was the fourth player to fire a 72, and No. 6 Janesville Craig, which finished with a 309.
Several of Milton's Badger Conference rivals also competed in the meet. DeForest took fourth with a 324, Fort Atkinson was sixth with a 338, Monroe was 15th with a 365 and Watertown was 19th with a 400.
BELOIT INVITATIONAL
TEAM RESULTS
Milton 303, Madison Memorial 304, Janesville Craig 309, DeForest 324, Sun Prairie West 334, Fort Atkinson 338, Beloit Memorial 342, Beloit Turner 345, Sun Prairie East 347, Madison West 348, Kenosha Tremper 349, Madison La Follette 350, Elkhorn 358, Burlington 360, Monroe 365, Janesville Parker 371, Delavan-Darien 386, Brodhead 394, Watertown 400, Orfordville Parkview 454.