Vidruk will look to take over the No. 1 spot for the Red Hawks next fall.
Their 2022 high school golf seasons ended last Tuesday at the University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
Dunk did not have the best of luck on the greens, especially on Tuesday’s final round that was hit with some rain and chilly winds.
“I didn’t play my best,” Dunk said of her second appearance at the state tournament. She finished fifth as a junior.
But that didn’t take away from her overall senior season, which included winning the WIAA Division 1 Janesville Parker Sectional at the Janesville Country Club, and the Cardinal, Franklin and Watertown invitationals.
“For the most part, I played well this season,” she said.
“I don’t think Hannah shot above 80 the whole season,” Milton coach Matt Kleinschmidt said.
“When Hannah makes a mistake, it’s not a big mistake. And her wedge play is amazing.”
Dunk will participate in gymnastics at Milton this winter. Gymnastics was her main sport until seventh grade, when golf became her passion. She did go to the WIAA state gymnastics meet as a freshman, but her final two state appearances were in golf.
After her graduation next June, Dunk will head to UW-Green Bay where she also will play golf.
“I really like the coach (Lee Reinke),” Dunk said. “He’s such a great guy.
“Their program is really growing, and I want to be part of that.”
The daughter of Brian and Heidi is leaning toward a major in health sciences.
Vidruk satisfied with state result
Vidruk finished last week’s state tournament tied for 30th place with a 25-over-par score of 172.
The junior came away with a smile on her face.
“I thought it was awesome,” Vidruk said. “It was really fun.
“The course is so beautiful,” she said. “And the greens weren’t too fast.”