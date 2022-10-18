Their 2022 girls golf high school seasons have ended, and Milton High state qualifiers Hannah Dunk and Bethany Vidruk now are concentrating on their futures.

Dunk, who finished tied for 13th in the WIAA Division 1 girls state championship with a 14-over-par score after rounds of 77 and 81, next will play team golf at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Hannah Dunk
Bethany Vidruk