Milton High girls golf alumna CheyAnn Knudsen was hired this summer to lead the women's golf team at Division III Centre College in Danville, Ky.
CheyAnn Knudsen, a 2016 graduate of Milton High, was hired last month to be the head women's golf coach at Division III Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.
