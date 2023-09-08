MCR_230908_KNUDSEN01
Milton High girls golf alumna CheyAnn Knudsen was hired this summer to lead the women's golf team at Division III Centre College in Danville, Ky.

 Michael McLoone/UW-Whitewater Athletics

A Milton High School girls golf alumna has taken the next step in her golf career.

CheyAnn Knudsen, a 2016 graduate of Milton High, was hired last month to be the head women's golf coach at Division III Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.

  