The UW-Whitewater women’s golf team earned its sixth-straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title over the weekend after overcoming UW-La Crosse in a one-hole playoff. As a result, the Warhawks will head to the NCAA Division III Championship May 9-12, 2023.
As the Warhawks and UW-La Crosse were battling, they separated themselves from the rest of the pack by 30 strokes. After the first round Friday in Reedsburg, the Warkhawks found themselves down five strokes, but before the last day Sunday, UW-Whitewater had taken a two-stroke lead.
As the two teams were trading leads in the final round, UW-Whitewater had its best-scoring day at 314. UW-La Crosse had a score of 312 in that round, the best round of any team during the weekend, forcing a one-hole playoff.
On the playoff hole, UW-Whitewater’s Madi LaPaz had a par and Kallie Lux sunk a putt. Lily Sheppard, Elizabeth Johnson and Ashton Sinak all earned bogeys on the hole. UW-La Crosse was unable to sink two putts on the hole to match the Warhawks.
Sinak had the best round of any golfer in the entire tournament Sunday by earning a 72. As an individual, Sinak was the runner-up with a score of 234 across the 54-hole course. Johnson finished sixth with a 241. Lux was seventh with a 244, Sheppard finished 14th at 253 and LaPaz was 23rd with a score of 257.