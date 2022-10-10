The UW-Whitewater women’s golf team earned its sixth-straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title over the weekend after overcoming UW-La Crosse in a one-hole playoff. As a result, the Warhawks will head to the NCAA Division III Championship May 9-12, 2023.

As the Warhawks and UW-La Crosse were battling, they separated themselves from the rest of the pack by 30 strokes. After the first round Friday in Reedsburg, the Warkhawks found themselves down five strokes, but before the last day Sunday, UW-Whitewater had taken a two-stroke lead.