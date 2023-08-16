01STOCK_GOLF

Milton posted another strong showing at the Stoughton Scramble at the Stoughton Country Club on Tuesday morning.

A five-player team of Bethany Vidruk, Delaney Jaskula, Avery Ferguson, Holly Morehart and Emma Steinke had a 2-under round of 69 in the best-ball competition to finish fourth of 15 teams.

  

