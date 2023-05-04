The Milton Red Hawks and team member Brett Wieland each picked up fifth-place finishes at the Holmen Viking Invitational in Onalaska on Wednesday.
Wieland's 18-hole score of 80 led No. 6-ranked Milton, which finished with a team total of 341, tied for fifth with Mineral Point.
The Red Hawks' other varsity players included Deegan Riley, who tied for 11th with an 82; Jace Gray, who tied for 42nd with an 89; Xander Wuetrich, who tied for 46th with a 90; and Michael Axe, who tied for 52nd with a 92.
Madison Memorial, Division 1's No. 10 team in the most recent Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin rankings, won the team title with a 316. The Spartans' Charlie Erlandson was the meet's top medalist after he shot a 72 at The Club at Cedar Creek.
The Red Hawks finished 10 shots behind league for Waunakee. Monona Grove and DeForest also represented the Badger East Conference at the meet, shooting a 345 and 346, respectively. Those three teams are scheduled to play Thursday in a Badger East mini meet at Koshkonong Mounds in Fort Atkinson.
HOLMEN VIKING INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES
Madison Memorial 316, Holmen 321, River Falls 331, Waunakee 331, Milton 341, Mineral Point 341, Monona Grove 345, DeForest 346, Medford 351, Mount Horeb 355, Madison West 358, Onalaska 358, Tomah 360, La Crosse Central/Logan 363, Sparta 371, Chippewa Falls 385, Reedsburg 408, Aquinas 420
TOP THREE FINISHERS
1. Charlie Erlandson (MM) 72. 2. Luke Taebel (H) 76. 3. Ryan Swanson (RF) 77.