Brett Wieland of Milton carded a round of 76 to join a four-way tie for fourth at the Legends Club Invitational at The Legend at Bristlecone Golf Club in Hartland on Tuesday afternoon.

Zach Koch of Franklin was the meet's top medalist with his round of 73. Eau Claire Memorial topped the team standings with a score of 319. The team competition was tight at the top with five other teams within nine strokes of the winners, including Milton's 328, which was good for sixth place.