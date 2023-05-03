Brett Wieland of Milton carded a round of 76 to join a four-way tie for fourth at the Legends Club Invitational at The Legend at Bristlecone Golf Club in Hartland on Tuesday afternoon.
Zach Koch of Franklin was the meet's top medalist with his round of 73. Eau Claire Memorial topped the team standings with a score of 319. The team competition was tight at the top with five other teams within nine strokes of the winners, including Milton's 328, which was good for sixth place.
Milwaukee Marquette, Middleton, Green Bay Notre Dame and Arrowhead rounded out the top five teams.
The Red Hawks' other finishers included seniors Xander Wuetrich and Deegan Riley, who both were among six tied for 25th after shooting an 81.
Sophomore Jace Gray and junior Michael Axe also tied each other — and six others — in 79th after each posted a 90 on the day.
Milton is scheduled to play in an invitational in Holmen starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, a Badger East mini meet at Koshkonong Mounds in Fort Atkinson at noon Thursday and an invitational at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit starting at noon Friday.
THE LEGENDS CLUB INVITATIONAL
At The Legend at Bristlecone Golf Club, Hartland
TEAM SCORES
Eau Claire Memorial 319, Milwaukee Marquette 321, Middleton 323, Green Bay Notre Dame 324, Hartland Arrowhead 325, Milton 328, Hamilton 331, Sheboygan North 332, Madison Edgewood 333, Mequon Homestead 334, Oconomowoc 337, Winneconne 338, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 339, Brookfield East 340, Waukesha West 343, Muskego 343, Kettle Moraine 348, Brookfield Central 349, Cedarburg 350, Menomonee Falls 352, Franklin 353, St. Mary's Springs 356, Mukwonago 385