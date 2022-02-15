Ireland Olstad of the Milton/Edgerton co-operative team won the uneven bars and finished fourth in the all-around to lead area gymnasts at the Nordy Invitational in Mukwonago on Saturday.
The Burlington/Badger co-op won the team title, with the Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine co-op second. Milton/Edgerton was fourth and Janesville Craig eighth.
Olstad, an Edgerton senior, won uneven bars with a score of 9.575.
"It was a great team effort to finish 4th out of 13 teams," Milton/Edgerton coach Kristine Farnsworth said. "Ireland had an outstanding day winning the uneven bars, placing third on the floor and fourth in all-around.
"Teammate Brooke Girard had a personal best on the beam scoring 8.675. Junior Hannah Dunk had a solid day placing 10th on the bars with a 8.55, her personal best of the season. Morgan Cheatle, a senior, had a personal best all-around score with a 32.625 (16), PR on bars with a 7.9 (30), 8.4 on floor (20), and 8.225 on beam (26). Freshman Lilli Ganz contributed on floor and beam scoring a solid 8.45 on floor (19) and 8.1 on vault (33)."
NORDY INVITATIONAL
At Mukwonago
TEAM SCORES
Burlington/Badger 138.325, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 138.225, Menomonee Falls/Germantown 135.325, Milton/Edgerton 134.85, Waukesha 134.45, Kenosha 132.975, Watertown 129.95, Janesville Craig 128.6, Wilmot/Union Grove 128.55, Brookfield East/Central 127.175, Hamilton 120.575, West Allis Hale 106.675, Bradford/Westosha 101.725