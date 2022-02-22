Olstad leads Milton/Edgerton gymnasts at Badger Conference meet Courier staff Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Milton/Edgerton's Ireland Olstad finished first in all-around at the Badger Conference meet last Saturday at Milton. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTONIreland Olstad was the individual star during the Badger Conference gymnastics meet last Saturday.The Edgerton High School senior won two events and the all-around championship to help her Milton/Edgerton team capture third place in the eight-team field.Olstad won on the uneven bars with a score of 9.475 points, and added a victory on balance beam with a score of 9.325.Olstad also took fifth in floor exercise (9.275) and ninth in vaulting (8.4) to build a winning total of 36.475 points in the all-around.Mount Horeb won the team championship with a score of 143.225 points, followed by Reedsburg with 134.6 points and Milton/Edgerton with 134.525.Milton/Edgerton’s Brooke Girard placed ninth on balance beam (8.55) and Morgan Cheatle was 17th in all-around (32.1).Area teams will next compete in WIAA sectionals, with Milton/Edgerton taking part in the Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional at 11 a.m. Saturday.BADGER CONFERENCE MEETTeam scores—Mount Horeb 143.225; Reedsburg 134.600; Milton/Edgerton 134.525; Waunakee 130.525; Watertown 129.600; Baraboo 128.750; Monona Grove 127.675; Sauk Prairie 126.375.Top performers, Milton/Edgerton placewinnersVault—1, Sydney Stoenner, MH, 9.425; 2, Maddie Kremer, Waun, 9.1; 3, Lexie Weier, MH, 9.0; 9, Ireland Olstad, ME, 8.4; 10, Caitlin Zingsheim, ME, 8.35; 13, Tyra Ripley, ME, 8.25; 14, Morgan Cheatle, ME, 8.225; 30, Bardot Sheehy, ME, 7.9.Uneven bars—1, I. Olstad, ME, 9.475; 2, Meghan Hurtgen, Wtn, 9.2; 3, Mya Tweedy, MG, 9.1; 18, Georgie DiMattina, ME, 8.0; 20, Zingsheim, ME, 7.925; 21, Hannah Dunk, ME, 7.8; 27, Cheatle, ME, 7.6.Balance beam—1, I. Olstad, ME, 9.325; 2, Violet Statz, MH, 9.3; 3, Tweedy, MG, 9.2; 9, Brooke Girard, ME, 8.55; 25, Cheatle, ME, 7.375; 28, Lilli Ganz, ME, 7.05; 3-. Zingsheim, ME, 7.0.Floor exercise—1, Violet Statz, MH, 9.45; 2, Tweedy, MG, 9.425; 3, Ella Peterson, MH, 9.35; 5, I. Olstad, ME, 9.275; 11, Dunk, ME, 8.95; 14, Cheatle, ME, 8.9; 16, E. Olstad, ME, 8.675; 23, Ripley, ME, 8.375.All-around—1, I. Olstad, ME, 36.475; 2, Tweedy, MG, 36.275; 3, Statz, MH, 36.075; 17, Cheatle, ME, 32.1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ireland Olstad Milton/edgerton Gymnastics Recommended for you Trending Now Rhythm and Booms event finds new home in Milton Milton School District updates on Second Friday enrollment count Milton students, staff raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin with virtual Polar Plunge Milton School District 'graduate profile' aims to show what students will need Elmer James Ahrens Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!