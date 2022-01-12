Milton gymnasts second at Waterford Invitational Courier Staff Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By Courier StaffIreland Olstad led Milton High School’s gymnastics team to a second-place finish at the Waterford Invitational on Saturday.Elkhorn won the team title with 134.775 and Milton took second with 124.33.Olstad won the balance beam and floor exercise as well as the all-around title.“Despite having a line up that is banged up or out due to illness, some of the younger girls stepped up,” coach Kristine Farnsworth said.“Ireland Olstad had an outstanding day by placing in all the events.”TEAM SCORESElkhorn 134.775, Milton 124.33, Burlington/Badger 118.875, Waterford 115.35INDIVIDUAL RESULTSVault--1. Elizabeth Lockhard (E) 9.075; 2. Ireland Olstad (M) 8.675; 3. Tyra Ripley (M) 8.55Balance beam--1. Olstad (M) 9.1; 2. Wylde Chupich (B) 9.0; 3. Kate krauklis (E) 8.95Floor exercise--1. Olstad (M) 9.2; 2. Lockhard (E) 8.85; 3. Kyle Kramer (B) 8.85Uneven bars--1. Gabby Dixon (E) 9.05; 2. Wylde Chupich (B) 9.0; 3. Olstad (M) 8.95All-around--1. Olstad (M) 35.925; 2. Dixon (E) 34.15; 3. Lauren Mulligan (B) 32.675 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milton Gymnastics Irleand Olstad Kristine Farnsworth Recommended for you Trending Now Milton School Board votes to continue universal masking, adopts triggers for protocol reviews Four candidates seek two seats on Milton School Board City of Milton, four towns want to join Edgerton Fire Protection District Milton boys basketball: Red Hawks survive foul trouble, beat Fort Atkinson Students host pet adopt-a-thon at Milton High School on Jan. 8 Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!