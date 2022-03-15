Milton senior forward Gannon Kligora has been named to the all-Badger East Conference boys hockey team, by a vote of league coaches.
Kligora led the Red Hawks in scoring, producing 36 goals and 13 assists in 23 games for a total of 49 points.
The Red Hawks finished sixth in the seven-team Badger East, going 3-9-1 in league play and 9-13-1 overall.
Also honored was Milton’s No. 2 scorer, senior forward Mason Pusateri, who made the honorable mention list. Pusateri totaled 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points.
Waunakee senior defenseman Mac Reed and senior forward David Emerich were unanimous first-team picks.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE
2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Defensemen—Simeon Pommerening, sr., McFarland; Mac Reed, sr., Waunakee (unanimous).
Forwards—Gannon Kligora, sr., Milton; Pavel Rettig, sr., Waunakee; David Emerich, sr., Waunakee (unanimous).
Goaltender—Alex Kaminsky, sr., DeForest.
SECOND TEAM
Defensemen—Connor Strasser, sr., Beaver Dam; Brayden Olstad, sr., Waunakee.
Forwards—Gavin Hearley, sr., Beaver Dam; Bobby Shaw, sr., DeForest; Max Unitan, sr., Monona Grove.
Goaltender—Logan Walmer, sr., Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaver Dam—Eli Uttech, sr.; Henry Vick, so. DeForest—Alex Rashid, sr. McFarland—Chase Quelle, sr.; Caleb DeChambeau, jr.; Aiden Gabrielse, sr. Milton—Mason Pusateri, sr. Monona Grove—Tyson Turner, so. Waunakee—Erik Mikkelson, sr.
Girls hockey
Sophomore forward Emma Kligora of Milton earned all-Badger Conference honorable mention. The Milton student-athlete led the Fury in scoring with 27 points—more than double the point total of any of her teammates—on team-leading totals of 14 goals and 13 assists.
BADGER CONFERENCE
2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Defensemen—Ally Jacobson, sr., Middleton co-op; Lucia Nannini, sr., Viroqua co-op.
Forwards—Leonie Boettcher, jr., Viroqua co-op; Rachel Mirwald, sr., Middleton co-op; Keegan Sanderfoot, so., Sun Prairie co-op.
Goalie—Abby Nutini, sr., Middleton co-op.
SECOND TEAM
Defensemen—Grace Bonnell, jr., Middleton co-op; Rachel Robbins, jr., Sun Prairie co-op.
Forwards—Rachel Simonson, jr., Viroqua co-op; Kayla Capener, jr., Baraboo co-op; Kaya Byce, sr., Middleton co-op.
Goalie—Olivia Cronin, sr., Beloit Memorial co-op.
HONORABLE MENTION
Baraboo co-op—Signe Begalske, sr.
Beaver Dam co-op—Caralin Sanders, so.
Beloit Memorial co-op—Emma Kligora, so.
Middleton co-op—Hannah Kasdorf, sr.
Stoughton co-op—Addy Milota, so.
Sun Prairie co-op—Aubrie Deprey, sr.; Izzy Hahn, jr.
Viroqua co-op—Gabby Olson, jr.