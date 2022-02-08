01STOCK_HOCKEY

Milton High School's boys hockey team wraps up the regular season this week with nonconference games against Beloit Memorial and Viroqua.

The Red Hawks completed the Badger East Conference portion of their schedule with losses to McFarland and Waunakee.

In last Saturday's loss to state-ranked Waunakee, the host Warriors scored four goals in the second period to open up a 6-2 lead.

Milton got goals from Justin Schnell and Brogan Bosch to cut the deficit to two but could get no closer.

Against McFarland last Thursday, Milton surrendered four goals in the third period in suffering the loss. Gannon Kligora scored twice for Milton.

The Red Hawks open up WIAA postseason play on Tuesday. Milton is seeded 11th in its Division 1 bracket and plays at sixth-seeded Milwaukee Marquette.

BADGER EAST CONFERENCE

WAUNAKEE 6 MILTON 4

Milton;1;2;1--4

Waunakee;2;4;0--6

First Period

W--David Emerich 3:10. W--Pavel Rettig (Emerich), sh, 8:20. M--Gannon Kligora 16:03

Second Period

W--Brayden Olstad (Kevin Schufreider) 2:57. M--Mason Pusateri (Kligora) 3:14. W--Erik Mikkelson 3:24. W--Rettig (Sully Scadden) 5:25. W--Rettig (Emerich, Scadden) 5:37. M--Justin Schnell (Mitchell Masters) 6:38

Third Period

M--Brogan Bosch, pp, 14:46

Saves--Bennett Thompson (M) 32, Logan Walmer (W) 11, Jaxon Birrenkott (W) 16

McFARLAND 7, MILTON 3

McFarland 2 1 4 — 7

Milton 1 2 0 — 3

First Period

Mil—Mason Pusateri (Gannon Kligora, Tyler Ellis), 2:44); McF—Chase Quelle (Drew Snyder), 13:42; McF—Aiden Gabrielse (Simeon Pommerening), 16:13.

Second Period

McF—S. Pommerening (M. Pommerening, Quelle), sh, 7:48; Mil—Kligora (Ellis, Travis Johnson), pp, 11:15; Mil—Kligora (Colter Thom, Owen Boll), 16:42.

Third Period

McF—Snyder (Quelle), 6:42; McF—Caleb DeChalbeau (Quelle), 7:45; McF—Payton Hauge (Quelle), 14:56; McF—Quelle (DeChambeau), 15:46.

Saves—McF 25 (DeVous); Mil 31 (Thompson).

Recommended for you