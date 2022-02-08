Milton loses twice in Badger East boys hockey By Courier staff Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Milton High School's boys hockey team wraps up the regular season this week with nonconference games against Beloit Memorial and Viroqua.The Red Hawks completed the Badger East Conference portion of their schedule with losses to McFarland and Waunakee.In last Saturday's loss to state-ranked Waunakee, the host Warriors scored four goals in the second period to open up a 6-2 lead.Milton got goals from Justin Schnell and Brogan Bosch to cut the deficit to two but could get no closer.Against McFarland last Thursday, Milton surrendered four goals in the third period in suffering the loss. Gannon Kligora scored twice for Milton.The Red Hawks open up WIAA postseason play on Tuesday. Milton is seeded 11th in its Division 1 bracket and plays at sixth-seeded Milwaukee Marquette.BADGER EAST CONFERENCEWAUNAKEE 6 MILTON 4Milton;1;2;1--4Waunakee;2;4;0--6First PeriodW--David Emerich 3:10. W--Pavel Rettig (Emerich), sh, 8:20. M--Gannon Kligora 16:03Second PeriodW--Brayden Olstad (Kevin Schufreider) 2:57. M--Mason Pusateri (Kligora) 3:14. W--Erik Mikkelson 3:24. W--Rettig (Sully Scadden) 5:25. W--Rettig (Emerich, Scadden) 5:37. M--Justin Schnell (Mitchell Masters) 6:38Third PeriodM--Brogan Bosch, pp, 14:46Saves--Bennett Thompson (M) 32, Logan Walmer (W) 11, Jaxon Birrenkott (W) 16McFARLAND 7, MILTON 3McFarland 2 1 4 — 7Milton 1 2 0 — 3First PeriodMil—Mason Pusateri (Gannon Kligora, Tyler Ellis), 2:44); McF—Chase Quelle (Drew Snyder), 13:42; McF—Aiden Gabrielse (Simeon Pommerening), 16:13.Second PeriodMcF—S. Pommerening (M. Pommerening, Quelle), sh, 7:48; Mil—Kligora (Ellis, Travis Johnson), pp, 11:15; Mil—Kligora (Colter Thom, Owen Boll), 16:42.Third PeriodMcF—Snyder (Quelle), 6:42; McF—Caleb DeChalbeau (Quelle), 7:45; McF—Payton Hauge (Quelle), 14:56; McF—Quelle (DeChambeau), 15:46.Saves—McF 25 (DeVous); Mil 31 (Thompson). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Milton gymnasts down Sauk Prairie in dual meet Online bachelor’s in accounting coming to UW-Whitewater Milton-area happenings, 25-90 years ago Milton wrestling downs Watertown to win Badger East dual-meet title Milton elementary students' art to be showcased in Madison Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!