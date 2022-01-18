BELOIT
A good start made all the difference for the Rock County Fury co-operative girls hockey team Monday.
The Fury drew first blood and then broke a tie with a pair of third-period goals for a 3-1 victory over the Stoughton Icebergs co-op at Edwards Ice Arena.
“We got off to a good start, which we have been struggling for a while to do now,” said Fury coach Luke Steurer, whose team improved to 7-10-2 overall and 5-5-0 in the Badger Conference. “We were able to build off of a good first period and had some good opportunities.”
Milton High School’s Emma Kligora got the Fury on the board with a goal at 10:41 in the first period.
The second period was quiet, but Stoughton (7-7-0, 5-5-0) tied the game early in the third with a shot over Fury goaltender Olivia Cronin’s shoulder.
The Fury responded when Sarah Edler scored the go-ahead goal at 14 minutes, 20 seconds of the third, and Sara Loerke added a shorthanded insurance goal at 16:24.
“We (the coaches) were very impressed and proud of how the girls played tonight,” Cronin said. “We have been struggling with the little things and coming together as a team to play hockey.
“They have been working very hard the last couple weeks and they continue to get better each game and practice to get ready for (the WIAA) playoffs. This was a great team win for us.”
ROCK COUNTY FURY CO-OP 3,
STOUGHTON ICEBERGS CO-OP 1
Stoughton 0 0 1 — 1
Rock County 1 0 2 — 3
First Period
RCF—Emma Kligora (Jena Loerke, Olivia Combs), 10:41.
Third Period
S—Morgan Rhyner, 11:38; RCF—Sarah Edler, 14:20; RCF—Sara Loerke, sh, 16:24.
Saves—Stoughton 9 (Godfrey), Rock County 23 (Cronin).
Boys hockey
Thom leads Red Hawks to Badger Challenge win—Colter Thom’s third-period goal proved to be the game-winner in Milton’s 3-2 win over the Baraboo/Portage co-op team as part of the Badger Challenge on Saturday.
Milton (7-7-1) also got goals from Gannon Kligora and Ty Johnson, while Alex Jones made 24 saves to pick up the win.
In Tuesday night’s Badger East Conference game, Kligora had a hat trick to lead the Red Hawks to a 6-2 win over Stoughton.
Tyler Ellis added a goal and an assist as Milton improved to 7-7-1 overall and 3-5-1 in the Badger East.
Badger Challenge
MILTON 3, BARABOO/PORTAGE 2
Baraboo/Portage;1;1;0--2
Milton;1;1;1--3
First Period
B--Carson Zick 2:14. M--Gannon Kligora (Mason Pusateri, Ty Johnson) 3:20
Second Period
B--Nathan Gneiser (Luke Schweda, Peyton Sloan) 5:28. M--Johnson (Pusateri), pp, 16:20
Third Period
M--Colter Thom (Justin Schnell, Mitchell Masters) 1:25
Saves--Andrew Schaetzi (B) 28, Alex Jones (M) 24
MILTON 5, STOUGHTON 2
Milton;2;1;2;—;5
Stoughton;1;0;1;—;2
First Period
M—Gannon Kligora (Coulter Thom, Justin Schnell), :05. M—Thom (Schnell), 1:04. S—Joey Wahlin (Colby Thompson), 16:22.
Second Period
M—Tyler Ellis (Coulter Thom, Gannon Kligora), 9:44.
Third Period
S—Colby Thompson (Colton Vinson), 6:07. M—Gannon Kligora (Tyler Ellis), 13:09. M—Gannon Kligora, 15:53.