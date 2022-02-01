Badger East Conference

MONONA GROVE 8, MILTON 4

Monona Grove 4 3 1 — 8

Milton 2 1 1 — 4

First period

Mil—Mitchell Masters (Justin Schnell), 1:21; MG—Ty Turner (Wyatt Groth, Max Unitan), pp, 3:10; MG—Turner (Groth, Connor Churches), pp, 4:33; M—Mason Pusateri, sh, 5:05; MG—Churches (Triton Karns-Bingham), pp, 5:18; MG—Unitan (Churches), pp, 5:53.

Second period

MG—Groth (Churches, Turner), 5:18; MG—Groth, 5:30; MG—Unitan (Churches, Groth), pp, 11:21; Mil—Gannon Kligora, 14:29.

Third period

Mil—Kligora (Pusateri), 0:34; MG—Karns-Bingham, 5:53.

Saves—MG 23 (Hesthaven); Mil 29 (Thompson).

Girls hockey

The Rock County Fury cooperative girls hockey program couldn’t get much of anything going against the Badger Conference-leading Middleton Metro Lynx last Thursday.

The result was a 4-0 loss to the sixth-ranked Metro Lynx in a Badger Conference game at Edwards Ice Arena.

The Fury (7-12-2 overall, 5-6-0 Badger) managed only five shots against the Metro Lynx (15-2-0, 8-0-0 Badger).

Rachel Mirwald and Stella Raichle scored in the first period, and Emma Stebbeds scored both second-period goals for the Metro Lynx.

Fury goaltender Olivia Cronin made 18 saves.

Rock County returns to action Tuesday with a nonconference game at University School of Milwaukee.

MIDDLETON METRO LYNX 4,

ROCK COUNTY FURY 0

Middleton 2 2 0 — 4

Rock County 0 0 0 — 0

First period

M—Rachel Mirwald (Maddy Ahlborn), 2:54; M—Alina Stiller (Stella Raichle, Addy Armstrong), 4:48.

Second period

M—Emma Stebbeds (Anna Faulker, Ally Jacobsen), 1:27; M—Stebbeds (Kaya Byce, Jacobsen).

Saves—M 5 (Armstrong); RC 18 (Cronin).

