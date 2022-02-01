Red Hawks, Fury lose in hockey Courier staff Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Badger East ConferenceMONONA GROVE 8, MILTON 4Monona Grove 4 3 1 — 8Milton 2 1 1 — 4First periodMil—Mitchell Masters (Justin Schnell), 1:21; MG—Ty Turner (Wyatt Groth, Max Unitan), pp, 3:10; MG—Turner (Groth, Connor Churches), pp, 4:33; M—Mason Pusateri, sh, 5:05; MG—Churches (Triton Karns-Bingham), pp, 5:18; MG—Unitan (Churches), pp, 5:53.Second periodMG—Groth (Churches, Turner), 5:18; MG—Groth, 5:30; MG—Unitan (Churches, Groth), pp, 11:21; Mil—Gannon Kligora, 14:29.Third periodMil—Kligora (Pusateri), 0:34; MG—Karns-Bingham, 5:53.Saves—MG 23 (Hesthaven); Mil 29 (Thompson).Girls hockeyThe Rock County Fury cooperative girls hockey program couldn’t get much of anything going against the Badger Conference-leading Middleton Metro Lynx last Thursday.The result was a 4-0 loss to the sixth-ranked Metro Lynx in a Badger Conference game at Edwards Ice Arena.The Fury (7-12-2 overall, 5-6-0 Badger) managed only five shots against the Metro Lynx (15-2-0, 8-0-0 Badger).Rachel Mirwald and Stella Raichle scored in the first period, and Emma Stebbeds scored both second-period goals for the Metro Lynx.Fury goaltender Olivia Cronin made 18 saves.Rock County returns to action Tuesday with a nonconference game at University School of Milwaukee.MIDDLETON METRO LYNX 4,ROCK COUNTY FURY 0Middleton 2 2 0 — 4Rock County 0 0 0 — 0First periodM—Rachel Mirwald (Maddy Ahlborn), 2:54; M—Alina Stiller (Stella Raichle, Addy Armstrong), 4:48.Second periodM—Emma Stebbeds (Anna Faulker, Ally Jacobsen), 1:27; M—Stebbeds (Kaya Byce, Jacobsen).Saves—M 5 (Armstrong); RC 18 (Cronin). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Members say emails critical of the Milton School Board's COVID-19 decisions have 'crossed the line' Milton elementary students' art to be showcased in Madison Man who died after Janesville house fire named Milton-area happenings, 25-90 years ago Fifth-ranked Milton routs sixth-ranked DeForest in boys basketball Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin