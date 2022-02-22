01STOCK_HOCKEY

STOUGHTON

The Rock County Fury co-operative girls hockey team’s season came to an end Friday night with a 3-1 loss to the Stoughton co-op at Mandt Community Center.

Fourth-seeded Stoughton (9-12-1) broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of shorthanded goals in the third period to beat the fifth-seeded Fury (7-16-2).

Rock County sputtered to the finish line this season, losing its final six games and eight of its last 10.

Emma Kligora gave coach Luke Steurer’s Fury a 1-0 lead seven seconds into the second period with an unaasisted goal.

Stoughton’s Morgan Rhyner tied it 8½ minutes later, and Laila Howe and Katelyn Weeks scored the Icebergs’ two third-period goals.

STOUGHTON CO-OP 3,

BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 1

Rock County Fury 0 1 0 — 1

Icebergs 0 1 2 — 3

Second Period

RCF—Emma Kligora, :07. S—Morgan Rhyner, 8:37.

Third period

S—Laila Howe, sh, 6:58; S—Katelyn Weeks (Addy Milota), sh, 8:43.

Saves—RCF 33 (Cronin); S 25 (Gruner). Penalties—RCF 5-10; S 6-12.

