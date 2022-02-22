Season ends for Rock County Fury Courier staff Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STOUGHTONThe Rock County Fury co-operative girls hockey team’s season came to an end Friday night with a 3-1 loss to the Stoughton co-op at Mandt Community Center.Fourth-seeded Stoughton (9-12-1) broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of shorthanded goals in the third period to beat the fifth-seeded Fury (7-16-2).Rock County sputtered to the finish line this season, losing its final six games and eight of its last 10.Emma Kligora gave coach Luke Steurer’s Fury a 1-0 lead seven seconds into the second period with an unaasisted goal.Stoughton’s Morgan Rhyner tied it 8½ minutes later, and Laila Howe and Katelyn Weeks scored the Icebergs’ two third-period goals.STOUGHTON CO-OP 3,BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 1Rock County Fury 0 1 0 — 1Icebergs 0 1 2 — 3Second PeriodRCF—Emma Kligora, :07. S—Morgan Rhyner, 8:37.Third periodS—Laila Howe, sh, 6:58; S—Katelyn Weeks (Addy Milota), sh, 8:43.Saves—RCF 33 (Cronin); S 25 (Gruner). Penalties—RCF 5-10; S 6-12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock County Fury Recommended for you Trending Now Rhythm and Booms event finds new home in Milton Milton School District updates on Second Friday enrollment count Milton students, staff raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin with virtual Polar Plunge Milton School District 'graduate profile' aims to show what students will need Elmer James Ahrens Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!