The Milton Red Hawks boys hockey team (0-6) struggled to keep up with the offenses of Waunakee and McFarland in two games over the past week.
Milton dropped its game against Waunakee, 7-1, on Dec. 1.
Milton struggled on the offensive end, getting just 10 shots on goal during the contest. Waunakee (3-2) had 56 shots on goal.
Justin Schnell scored the Red Hawks’ only goal late in the third period. Goaltender Alex Jones had 49 saves for Milton.
Waunakee 2 3 2 — 7
Milton 0 0 1 — 1
W—Logan Dargenio (Gavin Cisewski) 5:01. W—Donovan Olday 9:05.
W—Tate Schmidt (Keegan Jacobson) 9:02. W—David Emerich (Schmidt) 17:33. W—Dargenio (Calvin Behnke, Carter Allison) 18:15.
W—Jaxon Birrenkott (Riess Hermanson, Sullivan Scadden) 6:18. W—Schmidt 8:24. M—Justin Schnell 10:28.
Saves—Aaron Graves (W) 9, Alex Jones (M) 49.
Mason Pommerening recorded a hat trick for McFarland in its 6-0 win over Milton. He opened the scoring at 6:36 of the first period off a feed from Payton Hauge, then scored again at 13:12 of the second with an assist from Brody Samuel. He also netted his team’s fourth goal at 7:54 of the second with an assist going to Nolan Sturmer.
Hauge, Paul Morris, and Ty Paulios were McFarland’s other scorers. Paulios’ goal came shorthanded.
Milton had just eight shots on goal in the contest. Red Hawks goaltender Alex Jones stopped 62 shots, including 25 in the middle period.
McFarland 1 4 1—6
Milton 0 0 0—0
Mc—Mason Pommerening (Payton Hauge), 6:36.
Mc—Pommerening (Brody Samuel), 13:12.
Mc—Paul Morris (Drew Snyder, Ty Paulios), 10:20.
Mc—Pommerening (Nolan Sturmer), 7:54.
Mc—Hauge (Johnathan Blattner, Sean Pritchard), 4:50.
Mc—Paulios (Caleb DeChambeau), 1:09, sh.
Saves—Raymond Wheaton (Mc) 8, Alex Jones (M) 62.
