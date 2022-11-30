JVG_211130_MILTONHOCKEY01 (copy)

Milton goalie Alex Jones and the rest of the team suffered three loses over the past week.

 Provided by Michael Gouvion

The Milton Red Hawks’ (0-4) hockey team competed in two games over the weekend, losing both.

On Friday, Milton matched up against Monroe (3-0) in Beloit and lost 8-1. The Red Hawks’ fell into an early hole after allowing four Monroe goals in the first period.

