The Milton Red Hawks’ (0-4) hockey team competed in two games over the weekend, losing both.
On Friday, Milton matched up against Monroe (3-0) in Beloit and lost 8-1. The Red Hawks’ fell into an early hole after allowing four Monroe goals in the first period.
Justin Schnell scored Milton's only goal of the night off of assists from Brady Byrnes and Jackson Brandl at the 11:58 mark in the first period.
Milton allowed four more goals in the second and third periods. In the game, Red Hawks goalie Alex Jones saved 51 shots from an aggressive Monroe offense.
“They packed a puck well when opportunity arose,” said Milton coach Jim Hessenauer. “They were beating us to the puck in that game and they took advantage of those opportunities.”
In their next matchup, the Red Hawks lost again to Viroqua (1-1) 7-3. This was a close game for Milton and the team made a switch at goalie with Benett Thompson earning the starting nod.
Viroqua scored two goals in the first period to gain an early 2-0 lead.
“We were in the penalty box too much in the first period,” Hesenauer said. “Then we just put some bad penalties like back to back, back to back, back to back. When you play over half the first period in the penalty box that gives the opponent too many opportunities. They were able to capitalize on that. After that, it was kind of a more equal game.”
At the 4:57 mark in the second period, Brandl cut this deficit in half with an unassisted goal. This wouldn’t last long as Viroqua scored less than a minute later and the team went on a 3-0 run to end the second period.
Down 6-1, the Red Hawks scored two straight goals in the third period. At the 6:55 mark, Colter Thom scored and was assisted by Schnell. Thom would score again at the 8:43 mark and was assisted by Ty Johnson and Schnell. Their comeback fell short as the Red Hawks lost 7-3.
“In the third period, we stepped it up, but unfortunately, it was too big of a hole,” Hesenauer said. “They fought hard (and) they tried to get back at it. At that point you kind of commit some of your defensive plays to be more offensive orientated. They were able to get a couple in there and sealed the deal for their win today.
From their weekend slate of games, the Red Hawks saw positives and areas for improvement.
“So some of the things we just got to clean up with little mistakes that affect how the puck will roll in this case,” Hesenauer said after the Viroqua game. “(Starting) off the season, you don’t want to start 0-3, but the signs are definitely there and things are fixable. So we'll go from there.”
After its weekend double-header, Milton lost its third game in four days against Beaver Dam (1-1) on Monday. This loss is the Red Hawks’ fourth in a row and the team has yet to win this season.
Even without a win, the team’s performance against Beaver Dam might have been their best of the season.
Down 2-1, Brant Selle scored for Milton in the second period as the team headed to the third down by one goal.
Schnell was the first to strike in the third and tied the game two all in the first thirty seconds of the period. Beaver Dam answered immediately, two seconds later, but Milton stepped up. Schnell scored again at the 2:37 mark. His goal tied the game at three and perhaps its best chance to capture a victory so far this season.
Unfortunately for the team, penalties killed them in the end. Shorthanded, Beaver Dam took advantage. Beaver Dam scored two straight goals at the end of the game to win 5-3.
“The kids played hard,” Hesenauer said. We were down (and) they fought back. Our freshmen line got the first goal and that kind of helped spark the upperclassmen to play harder. In the end, we just got a couple of penalties there in the third period and Beaver Dam capitalized. But (it was) definitely our best game of the year so far in the young season.”
Next week, Milton will travel to Waunakee on Thursday and will play at home against McFarland on Monday.
MONROE 8, MILTON 1
Monroe 4;2;2;–;8
Milton 1;0;0;–;1
First Period
MON–Easton Dreyfus (Cash Anderson, Seth Brandt) 3:21. MON–Brandt (Patrick Alt) 5:35. MON–Nathan Ratke (Nolan Bodensein) 8:41. MIL–Justin Schnell (Brady Byrnes, Jackson Brandl) 11:58. MON–Alt (Wyatt Janecke, Bodensein) 15:26.
Second Period
MON–Bodensein (Ratke) 4:38. MON–Janecke (Bodensein, Ratke) 8:19.
Third Period
MON–Alt (Gavin Roth) 2:24. MON–Easton Dreyfus (Anderson) 7:55.
Saves–Alex Jones (MIL) 51, Kyle Theorin (MON) 17.
VIROQUA 7, MILTON 3
Viroqua 2;3;2;–;7
Milton 0;1;2;–;3
First Period
V–Odin Snowdeal (Landen Starr) 11:01. V–Collin Simonson (Jack Dahl) 12:30.
Second Period
MIL–Brandl 4:57. V–Brooks Hoffland (Dalton Buros, Dylan Kaduc) 5:33. V–Landen Burke (Dahl) 14:04. V–Dahl (Simonson) 16:43.
Third Period
V–Simonson (Dahl) 5:37. MIL–Colter Thom (Schnell) 6:55. MIL–Thom (Ty Johnson, Schnell) 8:43. V–Buros 16:29.
Saves–Cooper Miller (V) 38, Benett Thompson (MIL) 35.
BEAVER DAM 5, MILTON 3
Beaver Dam 2;0;3;–;5
Milton 0;1;2;–;3
First Period
BD–Alex Woods (Aiden Root) 7:56. BD–Bradyn Strachota 8:15.
Second Period
M–Selle (Brandl, Austin Schumacher) 9:41.
Third Period
M–Schnell (Thom, Aaron Thompson) 0:30. BD–Jacob Lont (Strachota) 0:32. M–Schnell (Brandl) 2:37. BD–Lont (Evan Burchardt, Quentin Schroeder) 5:52. BD–Schroeder 9:02.
Saves–Jones (M) 36, Zach Schave (BD) 20.